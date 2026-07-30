Major Devin Will takes command of New York Air Guard's 224th Security Forces Squadron

ROME, N.Y. Major Devin J. Will officially assumed command of the New York Air National Guard’s224th Security Forces Squadronon July 27 during a ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector.

Col. Joseph J. Miller Jr., commander of the 224th Air Defense Group, presided over the ceremony.

Major Will enlisted in the Air Force in December 2011. Following his graduation from Undergraduate Space Training at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, in April 2013, he was selected for a commissioning opportunity. He earned his commission as a Logistics Readiness Officer through the Air National Guard Academy of Military Science at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, in December 2013.

Will began his career as a Space Systems Operator with the 222nd Command and Control Squadron in Rome, New York, before transitioning to Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse.

While stationed at Hancock Field, he served as the Installation Deployment Officer and Operations Officer for the 174th Logistics Readiness Squadron. During this period, he concurrently served as the State Supervisor for the 174th Civil Engineering Squadron.

In November 2019, Will transitioned to security operations, serving as the Squadron Operations Officer for the 174th Security Forces Squadron before advancing to command the squadron in June 2020.

Prior to taking command of the 224th Security Forces Squadron, Will served as the Director of Complaints for the 174th Inspector General Office.

The Eastern Air Defense Sector, headquartered in Rome, New York, is part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and is responsible for the air defense of the homeland. The 224th Air Defense Group, an independent wing-equivalent group of the New York Air National Guard, is located at EADS and provides the forces to conduct the air defense mission.

The 224th ADG has several squadrons and detachments. The 224th Air Defense Squadron, the 224th Support Squadron, the 224th Security Forces Squadron and a Canadian Element NORAD detachment serve in Rome. Two geographically separated units, the 223rd Air Defense Squadron and the National Capital Region Coordination Center detachment, serve in the Washington, D.C. area.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visithttp://www.dmna.ny.gov/. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224thAir Defense Group, visithttp://www.eads.ang.af.mil/.