How Mastercraft Ventures Is Investing in Early-Stage Innovation in Wisconsin

Column by Mason Cook, Founder, Director, Mastercraft Ventures

Mason Cook, Founder, Director, Mastercraft Ventures

Building a company is one of the most challenging and rewarding things a person can do. It requires conviction, resilience, and the willingness to move forward despite uncertainty. That journey has shaped my career and ultimately led me to start Mastercraft Ventures.

Over the years, I’ve built my career as both an operator and investor within the startup ecosystem. I began at a fintech software company, Dwolla, before moving to Wisconsin to lead the gener8tor accelerator in Beloit. After a brief stint in Omaha through a promotion with gener8tor, my wife and I made the intentional decision to return to Wisconsin and put down long-term roots. That move led me to an opportunity to run Reality BLU, further deepening my hands-on experience building and scaling companies.

Through that work, one thing became clear. The earliest stages of building a company are often the most uncertain, but they are also the most important. This is when foundational decisions are made, momentum is built, and the trajectory of a company begins to take shape. I saw an opportunity to create a firm that could show up during that critical window, not just with capital, but with a meaningful partnership. That vision became Mastercraft Ventures.

Mastercraft Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Beloit, focused on investing in prototype and pre-revenue companies. We invest in disruptive technologies and innovations and work closely with founders to help them build a strong foundation for growth. We take a hands-on approach and stay actively involved as companies evolve, continuing to invest as they scale.

From the beginning, we have been intentional about building in Wisconsin. The state offers a strong foundation across industries, like manufacturing, distribution and logistics, finance, agriculture, and food production. These sectors create meaningful opportunities for innovation and provide a powerful backdrop for the next generation of startups.

Just as important is Wisconsin’s talent and sense of community. Individuals here are deeply invested in building and growing within the state. Organizations like WEDC play an important role in supporting that momentum with programs such as the Wisconsin Qualified New Business Venture Tax Credit that create opportunities for founders and investors alike to help strengthen the broader startup ecosystem.

Looking ahead, our focus is on continuing to invest in and partner with founders across a wide range of industries, including artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, consumer products, and healthcare. Every day, we see entrepreneurs developing ideas that have the potential to shape the future right here in Wisconsin.