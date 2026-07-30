Advancing Specialty Care Through SHARE HIE + American Oncology Network (AON) Integration

Little Rock, Arkansas- July 2026

Arkansas is strengthening its specialty‑care ecosystem through major interoperability milestones: SHARE, the state’s health information exchange, has successfully integrated with Flatiron OncoEMR through the American Oncology Network (AON). This connection supports seamless clinical data exchange for four key specialty organizations serving thousands of Arkansans:

Genesis Cancer & Blood Institute – 10 locations

Triple Crown Urology – 6 locations

New Way Neurology

Conway Hematology Oncology

This integration ensures that oncology, hematology, neurology, and urology providers have real‑time access to critical patient information, improving care coordination for patients who often navigate multiple specialists, hospitals, and treatment settings. SHARE also makes the clinical results from each specialty practice available securely to the patient’s care teams to include primary care, behavioral health, hospitals, and other practitioners in the patient’s care journey. Connected providers and hospitals can then query SHARE for those records in their local EMR or access the patient’s longitudinal patient results in the SHARE Virtual Health Record.

Transforming Care Through Real‑Time Interoperability

The SHARE–Flatiron OncoEMR connection delivers immediate, actionable data to the patient’s many providers, SHARE HIE provides access to the specialist’s and care coordination teams including hospitalization alerts, lab and imaging results, discharge summaries, and updated medication histories. This eliminates information gaps that previously delayed treatment decisions or left providers unaware of care delivered outside their clinic.

For oncology and hematology practices, this visibility is especially vital. Cancer patients frequently experience urgent care needs, complications, or hospitalizations. With SHARE, providers at Genesis Cancer & Blood Institute receive daily hospitalization reports when their patients enter an emergency department or inpatient setting, enabling faster follow‑up and safer transitions of care.

Neurology and urology specialists also benefit from a complete clinical picture, reducing duplicate testing, preventing medication conflicts, and ensuring that chronic and complex conditions are managed with full context.

“Connecting our Flatiron OncoEMR platform with Arkansas SHARE HIE is a significant advancement for the patients and providers we serve across the state,” said Heather Doyle, Sr. Director of IT Projects and Applications at the American Oncology Network. “This level of interoperability ensures that our oncology and specialty practices have real‑time access to critical clinical information, no matter where a patient receives care. By closing information gaps and strengthening care coordination, we are empowering our teams to deliver safer, faster, and more informed treatment for every Arkansan who depends on us.”

Benefits for Patients, Providers, and the State

For Patients:

More coordinated specialty, primary care and hospital care

Fewer repeated tests and imaging

Safer medication management

Faster follow‑up after acute events

Reduced burden of communicating medical history

For Providers:

Real‑time access to statewide clinical data

Streamlined workflows with fewer record‑chasing delays

Improved decision‑making supported by complete patient histories

Stronger collaboration across specialties and care settings

For Arkansas:

Enhanced quality and safety across the care continuum

Support for value‑based care and population health initiatives

A more connected, efficient, and patient‑centered healthcare system

A Statewide Model for Specialty‑Care Connectivity

The integration of SHARE HIE with Flatiron OncoEMR and the American Oncology Network represents a major advancement in Arkansas’ commitment to interoperability. By connecting oncology, neurology, urology, and hematology practices across more than 17 specialty locations, SHARE is ensuring that every provider involved in a patient’s journey has the information they need—when they need it.

This collaboration sets a new standard for specialty‑care coordination in Arkansas and demonstrates how statewide interoperability can directly improve outcomes for patients facing some of the most complex health challenges.

About Genesis Cancer & Blood Institute

Genesis Cancer & Blood Institute is one of Arkansas’ largest and most trusted oncology and hematology providers, serving patients across 10 locations statewide. As part of the American Oncology Network, Genesis delivers comprehensive cancer care including medical oncology, hematology, infusion services, advanced diagnostics, and supportive care programs. Their team is known for combining cutting‑edge treatment options with compassionate, patient‑centered care.

Learn more: https://www.genesiscancerblood.com/

About Triple Crown Urology

Triple Crown Urology provides high‑quality urologic care across six Arkansas locations, offering services that include prostate and bladder care, kidney stone management, men’s health, and advanced urologic procedures. Their clinicians focus on delivering personalized, accessible care for patients managing both acute and chronic urologic conditions.

Learn more: https://triplecrownurology.com/

About New Way Neurology

New Way Neurology is a growing neurology practice dedicated to diagnosing and treating complex neurological conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, movement disorders, neuropathy, and multiple sclerosis. Their care model emphasizes accessibility, modern diagnostics, and individualized treatment plans.

Learn more: https://www.newwayneurology.com/

About Conway Hematology Oncology

Conway Hematology Oncology provides specialized cancer and blood disorder care to patients in central Arkansas. Their team offers medical oncology, hematology services, infusion therapy, and supportive care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. As part of the American Oncology Network, they combine local, relationship‑driven care with access to national clinical expertise and evidence‑based treatment pathways.

Learn more: https://www.conwayhematologyoncology.com/

About American Oncology Network (AON)

American Oncology Network (AON) is a rapidly growing, physician‑led alliance dedicated to preserving and strengthening community‑based oncology care across the United States. AON partners with independent oncology and hematology practices to provide the resources, technology, and support needed to deliver high‑quality, patient‑centered cancer care close to home. Their model empowers local practices with access to advanced treatment pathways, clinical research, pharmacy services, and modern technology platforms—including Flatiron OncoEMR, which supports evidence‑based oncology workflows.

AON’s mission is to ensure that patients can receive world‑class cancer care in their own communities without needing to travel long distances for treatment.

Learn more: https://www.aoncology.com/