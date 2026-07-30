Fueling the Future: Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s legacy of innovation is a story of the past and a blueprint for the future. Across the state, efforts are accelerating to grow founder density, strengthen the startup ecosystem, and expand global impact, all with the goal of driving long-term economic prosperity.

From the beginning of Wisconsin’s manufacturing history, Wisconsin has been a place where ideas take root and scale. Companies like Oshkosh Truck, founded in 1917 with the invention of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, and Kohler Co., which evolved from agricultural equipment into a global leader in plumbing and hospitality, exemplify how startups launch and last in Wisconsin. Today, that same spirit continues to fuel the next generation of entrepreneurs.

At the center of this momentum is a deeply collaborative ecosystem. Wisconsin’s universities serve as powerful engines of discovery, with the University of Wisconsin–Madison surpassing $1.7 billion in annual research expenditures. Organizations like the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation help translate that research into real-world impact through patents, licensing, and early-stage funding.

Entrepreneurs also benefit from a growing network of accelerators, investors, and corporate partners. TitletownTech, a venture capital firm backed by Microsoft and the Green Bay Packers, is cultivating high-growth startups while elevating Wisconsin’s profile on a national stage. Meanwhile, gener8tor continues to scale its impact globally, with alumni companies raising billions in capital. Over the past two decades, the state has seen a significant expansion in access to funding, growing from just a handful of angel groups and venture funds to a robust and diverse investment landscape.

WEDC plays a key role in reducing barriers for founders through programs like Qualified New Business Venture tax credits, Capital Catalyst partnerships, and Technology Development Loans, so early-stage companies secure the resources they need to grow. The launch of the $100 million Wisconsin Investment Fund further underscores the state’s commitment to increasing access to risk capital, creating a sustainable cycle of reinvestment for future innovators.

Beyond state lines, Wisconsin’s leadership in innovation is gaining national recognition. Its designation as a federal technology hub is advancing breakthroughs in biohealth and personalized medicine, while major investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure are positioning the state at the forefront of next-generation manufacturing.

In Wisconsin, entrepreneurs bring the ideas, but they don’t build alone. With a strong foundation, expanding resources, and a culture that champions innovation, the state continues to foster bold thinking and innovation.