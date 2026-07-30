From Seoul to Milwaukee: How EXERCHAIN Is Helping People Visualize a Healthier Future 

Column by Seo Ho Lee, Co-Founder, Exerchain

What began as a personal experience navigating metabolic health evolved into the foundation for a company with the potential to impact people around the world. Over the past fifteen years as a software engineer, the focus has been on one central question: how can technology make health more predictable, personalized, and actionable? That question ultimately led to the creation of EXERCHAIN .

The idea for EXERCHAIN grew from living with diabetes and wanting a clearer understanding of how daily choices shape long-term health. Rather than just wondering how today’s choices might affect my future self, I wanted to see it. Together with my co-founder Jay Ji, we set out to create the solution. We built tools that combine real-time tracking and AI to show a glimpse of your future body based on how you move, what you eat, and how your body responds. The more you log your nutrition, activity, and body composition, the more accurate your forecast becomes.

Although EXERCHAIN started in Korea, the U.S. market quickly became our focus. Most of our early users were American, so we knew a U.S. presence was essential. gener8tor , an accelerator network that supports startups through mentorship and funding, introduced us to Wisconsin and helped us connect with WEDC. Their enthusiasm for our idea and guidance on supporting startups convinced us that Wisconsin was the right place to grow EXERCHAIN.

Within the state, southeastern Wisconsin quickly stood out as an ideal place to grow a tech company. The area has a close-knit, collaborative culture where people genuinely want to help. Whether it’s navigating business regulations, connecting us with hospitals, or sharing hard-earned insights. That kind of support has been invaluable as we built EXERCHAIN.

The Midwest also offers a unique opportunity in healthcare. Hospitals and clinics are deeply invested in their communities’ long-term health, which aligns perfectly with our mission. We are working closely with medical professionals to validate our AI so doctors can confidently recommend EXERCHAIN to patients, particularly those managing diabetes or weight-related health challenges.

Looking ahead, our goal is simple and personal: to help people live longer, healthier lives. We are creating a new category of wellness that is user-designed, data-driven health. By combining smart devices, actionable insights, and predictive technology, we empower people to make better choices today that improve their wellbeing for years to come. Moving to Wisconsin has given us the support, space, and community to turn that vision into reality.