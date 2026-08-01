Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Now Accepting 2026–2027 Grant Applications & Free Webinar for Educators

Students from Potterville High School in Potterville, MI, visited the Zekelman Holocaust Memorial Center, where they were able to directly interact with Holocaust history like viewing this cable car.

The 2026-2027 Teacher Grant Program is now accepting applications. Grants support impactful Holocaust education in classrooms across the United States.

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) proudly announces that its 2026-2027 Teacher Grant Program is accepting applications now through October 2, 2026.Grants of up to $1,000 per educator are awarded to support impactful Holocaust education in classrooms across the United States. Middle school, high school, and postsecondary educators are encouraged to apply.In just six years, MSHEF has awarded Holocaust education grants in 42 states, reaching more than 250,000 students through curriculum development, museum field trips, guest speakers, and more. Last year, MSHEF awarded nearly $200,000 to 256 educators, impacting an estimated 65,000 students in the 2025-2026 school year alone.Since 2020, MSHEF has witnessed a 800% increase in grant applications from educators and school administrators. This increase reflects a growing demand for Holocaust education in classrooms, especially as antisemitism continues to rise nationwide."The surge in applications we've seen since 2020 tells us everything we need to know: teachers want to bring Holocaust education into their classrooms, and they need support to do it well," said Isabella Fiske, co-founder of MSHEF. "While the majority of states require Holocaust education, none provide dedicated funding to help educators meet those mandates. This grant program fills that critical gap, ensuring no teacher has to choose between a limited budget and providing students with the meaningful Holocaust education they deserve."To further support educators, co-founders Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske will host a free virtual Teacher Resource Webinar to go over the grant application process and explore the MSHEF's Holocaust Education Hub, a free-to-use Holocaust Resource database, searchable by zip code, grade level, and subject matter. The webinar will also feature two resource guest speakers:- Katy Matello – Museum of History and Holocaust Education at Kennesaw State University- Michael Artsis – Lives Eliminated Dreams Illuminated art and music exhibitionThe Teacher Resources Webinar will be held on August 25, 2026 at 6:00 P.M. ET. Registration is available here.About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education FoundationThe Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to Holocaust education in schools across the United States. Founded by Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter and his daughters Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske, the Foundation raises funds to award grants that empower educators to bring meaningful Holocaust education to life through books, survivor programs, museum visits, classroom projects, and other impactful learning experiences. By removing financial barriers to Holocaust education—including helping educators in states where Holocaust education is mandated but not funded—MSHEF helps ensure that more students have the opportunity to learn the lessons of the Holocaust and become informed, compassionate citizens who stand against antisemitism, hatred, and prejudice.To learn more, visit www.mshefoundation.org or contact the foundation directly at connect@mshefoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.