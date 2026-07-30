Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist Answers North Texas Patients' Top

Board-certified surgeon Dr. Dean Kim explains what patients in Frisco and surrounding communities can expect before and after minimally invasive bunionectomy.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist, the Frisco-based podiatry practice led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM, is helping North Texas patients understand what to realistically expect from bunion correction surgery. As summer brings a predictable uptick in elective foot procedure consultations, the practice is publishing detailed, patient-focused guidance on timelines, milestones, and the advantages of minimally invasive technique.One of the most common questions Dr. Kim hears in consultation is how long does it take to recover from bunionectomy . The honest answer depends on several variables, including the severity of the deformity, the surgical method used, and how closely a patient follows post-operative instructions. In general, patients treated with minimally invasive techniques at Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist return to light activity in two to six weeks and to most normal routines within three to four months, significantly faster than timelines associated with traditional open surgery.Minimally invasive bunion correction uses small puncture incisions rather than large open cuts, which means less disruption to surrounding tissue, reduced swelling, and a more comfortable healing process overall. Dr. Kim is among a select group of surgeons worldwide trained to perform this advanced approach, and it is central to the practice's commitment to faster recovery with less downtime and minimal scarring. Patients leave the same day and begin a structured rehabilitation plan designed around their individual goals and activity levels.Many patients also arrive wondering how long do bunions take to heal in a broader sense, including when they can expect relief from the chronic pressure and discomfort a bunion causes day to day. Dr. Kim emphasizes that surgical correction addresses the underlying bone misalignment rather than masking symptoms, which means the relief patients experience is intended to be lasting rather than temporary. Proper footwear, any prescribed orthotics, and follow-up appointments are all part of a collaborative care plan that extends well beyond the operating room.Not every swollen or painful big toe is a bunion, and part of Dr. Kim's patient-centered approach is ensuring an accurate diagnosis before any treatment decision is made. Understanding swollen big toes causes is an important first step, as conditions such as gout, turf toe, arthritis, and bursitis can all present with similar symptoms. The practice uses in-office imaging and a thorough clinical evaluation to distinguish between these conditions and match each patient with the most appropriate path forward.Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist serves patients throughout Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and the broader North Texas region. Consultations are available for patients with or without a referral, and the team works with most major insurance plans. Patients are encouraged to call (469) 384-2135 or visit gtxfoot.com to request an appointment and take the first step toward lasting healing.A lot of patients put off bunion surgery because they are worried about being off their feet for months, and that fear is completely understandable based on older surgical methods. With minimally invasive techniques, we are seeing patients walk out of the office the same day and get back to their lives much sooner than they expected. Our goal is always to make sure every patient fully understands what recovery looks like before they ever commit to anything.About Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist: Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist is a board-certified podiatry practice in Frisco, TX, founded and led by Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM. The practice specializes in minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery, offering patients across North Texas compassionate, patient-centered care designed to deliver faster recovery, less scarring, and lasting healing. From custom orthotics and sports medicine to bunion correction and hammertoe repair, the team is committed to educating and empowering every patient throughout their care journey.Press contactGreater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist, 8380 Warren Pkwy, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034, Phone: (469) 384-2135, Email: press@gtxfoot.com, Website: https://gtxfoot.com

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