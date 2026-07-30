Joint Reentry Council to Meet in Raleigh July 14

WHAT: Bi-monthly meeting of the North Carolina Joint Reentry Council to coordinate efforts in improving rehabilitation and reentry of offenders returning to their communities after incarceration.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 14, 10 a.m. – Noon

WHERE: Greg Poole, Jr., All Faiths Chapel, Dorothea Dix Park, 1030 Richardson Drive, Raleigh 27603

WHO: Council members, honored guests, speakers, and a chance for public comment.

AGENDA

10 a.m. Welcome, Statement Regarding Ethics and Conflicts of Interest (G.S. § 138A-15(e)) and Introductions: George Pettigrew, NCDAC Senior Secretary of Rehabilitation and Reentry; Leslie Cooley Dismukes, NCDAC Secretary.

10:15 a.m. Reentry 2030 Overview: George Pettigrew, NCDAC Senior Deputy Secretary of Rehabilitation and Reentry.

10:25 a.m. Workforce Development and Local Reentry Councils: Building Employment -- Pathways for Returning Citizens in the Piedmont Triad: Rebecca Sauter, Regional Reentry Lead, and Ariyana March, Forsyth County Reentry Coordinator.

10:50 a.m. NC PROWD – Reentry 2030 in Action: Natalie Mabon, Regional Reentry Manager, Capital Area Workforce Development.

11:15 a.m. Stitching Stories from Arise Collective: Jennifer C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer; Regina Jaynes, Communications Manager; Gwen Hinton, Interim Director of Nonresidential and Education Services.

11:45 a.m. Public Comments.

11:55 a.m. Closing Remarks: George Pettigrew, NCDAC Senior Deputy Secretary, Division of Rehabilitation and Reentry.

The meeting can be viewed via livestream at https://www.youtube.com/@NCAdultCorrection/streams.