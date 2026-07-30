Joint Reentry Council to Meet in Raleigh July 14
WHAT: Bi-monthly meeting of the North Carolina Joint Reentry Council to coordinate efforts in improving rehabilitation and reentry of offenders returning to their communities after incarceration.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 14, 10 a.m. – Noon
WHERE: Greg Poole, Jr., All Faiths Chapel, Dorothea Dix Park, 1030 Richardson Drive, Raleigh 27603
WHO: Council members, honored guests, speakers, and a chance for public comment.
AGENDA
10 a.m. Welcome, Statement Regarding Ethics and Conflicts of Interest (G.S. § 138A-15(e)) and Introductions: George Pettigrew, NCDAC Senior Secretary of Rehabilitation and Reentry; Leslie Cooley Dismukes, NCDAC Secretary.
10:15 a.m. Reentry 2030 Overview: George Pettigrew, NCDAC Senior Deputy Secretary of Rehabilitation and Reentry.
10:25 a.m. Workforce Development and Local Reentry Councils: Building Employment -- Pathways for Returning Citizens in the Piedmont Triad: Rebecca Sauter, Regional Reentry Lead, and Ariyana March, Forsyth County Reentry Coordinator.
10:50 a.m. NC PROWD – Reentry 2030 in Action: Natalie Mabon, Regional Reentry Manager, Capital Area Workforce Development.
11:15 a.m. Stitching Stories from Arise Collective: Jennifer C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer; Regina Jaynes, Communications Manager; Gwen Hinton, Interim Director of Nonresidential and Education Services.
11:45 a.m. Public Comments.
11:55 a.m. Closing Remarks: George Pettigrew, NCDAC Senior Deputy Secretary, Division of Rehabilitation and Reentry.
The meeting can be viewed via livestream at https://www.youtube.com/@NCAdultCorrection/streams.
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