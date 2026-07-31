Dusty Cars Announces New Content on Jaguar Valuations on Less-than-perfect Vehicles

Learn what your classic Jaguar is worth. Read Dusty Cars’ new guide on valuing vintage Jaguars in any condition.

A common misunderstanding among classic Jag owners is that if it's in very poor condition, it's worthless.” — Douglas Berry

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dusty Cars , a classic car appraisal and offer service in California at https://dustycars.com/ , is announcing a new post on how to value a classic Jaguar in poor condition. The value of a classic Jaguar may not be determined by appearance alone. A rusted, weather-damaged Jaguar from the 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s can still have value in today's classic car market. A classic Jaguar appraisal service can evaluate what is cosmetic and what is not when valuing a classic European vehicle."A common misunderstanding among classic Jag owners is that if it's in very poor condition, it's worthless. Yet the exterior look of the car may not be fatal in getting a high value," explained Douglas Berry, owner of Dusty Cars. "The brand value is such that Jaguars from early decades generally are quite valuable. Reaching out a valuation service for Jags such as ours is a key decision."Owners of vintage sports cars such as classic Jaguars, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz can review the new blog post by Dusty Cars at https://dustycars.com/news/if-your-jag-has-fallen-to-pieces-we-still-want-to-appraise-it/ . As an example, the value of a 1967 Jaguar XKE varies tremendously by condition; one in pristine condition with "matching numbers" will command a much higher value than one in poor condition. The cars are of such high value, however, that even poor condition vehicles should be valued.Dusty Cars offers valuations, purchases, and sales of luxury classic cars. The appraisal team is trained to consider all relevant factors involved in valuing a classic car. Factors considered to value a classic Jaguar include: make, model significance, rarity, and matching numbers. The number of original components, including the engine, body, and interior details, can contribute to a high value. The staff has made cash offers on classic luxury sports cars stored in barns, garages, backyards, and storage units. The page for Jaguar appraisals is at https://dustycars.com/makes/jaguar/ A professional appraisal from a classic car valuation service can help car owners avoid selling below market. Dusty Cars accepts inquiries for appraisals of classic cars from brands such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Corvette, Bugatti, and BMW. Classic Jaguar owners and enthusiasts can review the North American Jaguar Club at https://www.jcna.com/ Owners may dismiss the idea of selling an old luxury sports car altogether and decide to sell it in pieces. This can be a mistake if they own a classic Jaguar. Even if a Jaguar is in terrible condition, its value can be higher than an owner might think. The ownership of luxury sports cars such as the Jaguar E-type , XK150, XK120 ( https://dustycars.com/makes/jaguar/e-type/ ), and XK140 means one has a valuable asset.ABOUT DUSTY CARSDusty Cars ( https://dustycars.com/ ) is California's top classic car buyer. The company buys classic cars, offering top prices, free evaluations, and best-in-class cash offers. The company focuses on truly "classic" vehicles such as Porsches, Jaguars (especially the Jaguar E-series), and Mercedes. It buys classic Alfas, Fords, Chevys, and Toyotas, depending on the year and condition. Individuals looking to sell a classic car can contact the company to discuss the sale.

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