Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Reappointed Chair of NACo Subcommittee

Published: 30 July 2026

Jenkins to Continue as Chair of the Transit/Rail Subcommittee of the

National Association of Counties (NACo) Transportation Steering Committee

The National Association of Counties (NACo) has reappointed Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Chair of the Transit/Rail Subcommittee of the Transportation Steering Committee.

The NACo Transportation Steering Committee works to shape policy on federal transportation legislation, funding and regulation, and how these policies impact County governments. The Committee focuses on: highway and bridge development; finance and safety; public transit development; transportation planning; airport development and service; passenger and freight railroads; ports and waterways; freight movement; and research and development of new modes of transportation.

Jenkins said: “I am honored to have been reappointed Chair of the Transit and Rail Subcommittee of the National Association of Counties Transportation Steering Committee. Public transportation is about more than getting from one place to another – it is an essential resource for economic opportunity, environmental sustainability and quality of life in our communities. In Westchester, we know investing in reliable, accessible and modern transportation strengthens our workforce, supports local businesses and connects our residents to the services they depend on. I look forward to continuing this important work alongside leaders from across the nation, advocating for policies and investments that will help build a stronger, more connected future for us all.”

Jenkins reappointment underscores Westchester County’s leadership in transportation policy, and ensures the County will continue to have a voice in shaping the future of transit and rail infrastructure on the national level.