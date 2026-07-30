Gov. Ferguson appoints Jenny Purple and Donivan Crews to the Washington Statewide Reentry Council

On June 26, 2026, the Washington Statewide Reentry Council became the first in the nation to include two currently incarcerated individuals as active members. After receiving 100 applications, Gov. Bob Ferguson appointed Jenny Purple and Donivan Crews to the board of the Washington Statewide Reentry Council — an advisory body created by the state legislature in 2016 that advocates for improving reentry services throughout the state.

The additions of Purple and Crews will help ensure that the Council’s work is more relevant, inclusive and grounded in the lived experience of people who have been or currently are incarcerated. Their appointments join recent additions to the Council representing crime survivors, reflecting the Council’s commitment to ensuring that the voices of those who have been harmed, are present and shaping reentry policy. “This is the perspective that has been missing from the Council since its inception,” shared Janel McFeat, executive director of the Statewide Reentry Council.

“We are hopeful and excited to see meaningful change with our new members, who will provide the rich, real-time feedback needed to guide truly effective reentry policy.” -McFeat

Donivan Crews brings extensive experience supporting Correctional Industries’ Workforce Development at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center. There, he built strong pathways for reentry and advocated for starting services the day incarceration begins. He is deeply respected for his unwavering commitment to helping others succeed.

Jenny Purple joins the council as an exceptional leader within The IF Project at the Washington Corrections Center for Women. She is known for her consistency, creativity, reliability and ability to foster meaningful reflection and growth among participants.

“Too often, the voices of those most impacted are missing from the conversations that shape reentry policy.” -Galen Ruzzamenti, program manager for the Statewide Reentry Council

Ruzzamenti stated, “Their lived experience offers wisdom we cannot replicate.” Seating currently incarcerated members and crime victims and survivors ensures the Council is guided by truth, leadership and the insight of those closest to the issue.

“With the appointment of both members, the Council is deepening its commitment to grounded, equitable and inclusive policy work for incarcerated individuals and victims and survivors of crime.” McFeat continued, “Our new members will be drawing on firsthand experiences from all sides affected by the reentry process.”

Together, these new members strengthen the Council’s dedication to centering lived experience from all sides of the public safety and accountability system.