Portfolio DAM is Exhibiting at the ARCHIVES*RECORDS 2026 Conference of the Society of American Archivists

Portfolio DAM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axle AI Portfolio DAM screenshot – browser front end of the industry leading on premise digital asset management application Portfolio DAM booth at the ARCHIVES*RECORDS 2026 conference, New Orleans

Portfolio DAM, the world-class digital asset management system for museums, archives, and organizations, is exhibiting at ARCHIVES*RECORDS 2026 in New Orleans.

Portfolio DAM is designed to organize, track and share digital assets with local and remote team members locally, around the country or across the world. We're showcasing it at ARCHIVES*RECORDS.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle.AI

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portfolio DAM, the world-class digital asset management system for museums, archives, and organizations needing to track image assets, is exhibiting at the ARCHIVES*RECORDS 2026 Conference of the Society of American Archivists in New Orleans, LA, taking place from July 29 through August 1st.

"Portfolio DAM is designed to organize, track and share digital assets with local and remote team members in the office, around the country or across the world," said Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI. "After our recent acquisition of Portfolio, we have increased our engineering resources to expand and extend this world-class asset management program, which we are showcasing at ARCHIVES*RECORDS 2026."

Portfolio DAM is used by over 500 organizations around the world, including prominent branches of US federal and state governments, universities such as OHSU and Cape Town University, Cambridge University Library, The Bodleian Library at Oxford University, the National Museum of Ireland, the World Bank, Grandi Stazioni and many more. The software supports both Mac and Windows clients with standard web browsers, and employs a scalable Windows 11 or Windows Server back end which supports a robust REST API for integration with other applications.

As with Axle AI's MAM software aimed at video applications, all assets are stored on-premise, to maximize performance, security and privacy. Both Portfolio DAM and Axle AI MAM are storage-agnostic, and can directly catalog any filesystem that is visible on a local network. This approach offers significant advantages over cloud-based or repository-based systems which force users to laboriously copy their image and video files to a separate location.

Portfolio DAM will be demonstrating the new 4.1.1 release of Portfolio Server and sharing their development roadmap in booth #703 at the Conference. Integrations with Axle AI's Connectr node-based automation tool as well as Axle AI Tags on-premise metadata tagging will also be demonstrated.

Portfolio DAM customer interview with Gardens Alive!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.