Public invited to Aug. 12 meeting to explore potential improvements for Highway 10 in Royalton (July 30, 2026)

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Public invited to Aug. 12 meeting to explore potential improvements for Highway 10 in Royalton



ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the traveling public and local community to a public meeting to see potential improvements for Highway 10 in Royalton.



An open house-style meeting will be held:

Wednesday, Aug. 12

2-6 p.m.

Royalton Middle/High School

120 S Hawthorn St.



Learn how these potential improvements could benefit the community, understand the impacts and share your feedback on the design options.

Businesses are encouraged to visit between 2-4 p.m. and members of the public from 4-6 p.m. There will not be a formal presentation; guests may come and go at their leisure.



About the Highway 10—St. Cloud to Little Falls study

MnDOT is working to analyze 30 miles of Highway 10 between St. Cloud and Little Falls to understand current problems and future needs. The study reviews the area, the road, and safety issues like hard left turns and traffic signals that slow things down. The goals are to make the highway safer, improve traffic flow, manage access better and create practical plans while keeping the public involved.



To learn more about the Highway 10 study, visit the Let’s Talk Transportation project web page atHwy 10 Study - St. Cloud to Little Falls or contact Tom Cruikshank, project manager, at thomas.cruikshank@state.mn.us or call 320-223-6526.



In fall 2026, MnDOT will host public meetings a few locations in the Watab/Little Rock Lake and St. Cloud areas to share the preferred alternative design options and next steps. The final study report to be completed in winter 2026-2027.



MnDOT encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For more information on projects in central Minnesota, log onto mndot.gov/d3/projects

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