In Opening Remarks at Human Trafficking Summit, AG Wilson Urges Heightened Collaboration

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Kicking off the seventh annual Human Trafficking Summit this morning, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson encouraged law enforcement, prosecutors, advocates and service providers to continue working collaboratively to combat human trafficking and help ensure that victims are identified and protected.

Roughly 700 people attended the daylong summit, where Wilson emphasized that stronger information sharing and cross-agency collaboration remain essential to identifying victims and bringing traffickers to justice.

“Our Human Trafficking Initiative, task forces, and law enforcement do a heroic job of identifying victims and supporting survivors,” he said in his opening remarks at the Hyatt Regency Columbus. “Ohio is a leader in this work; thanks to the hard work you do every day to end trafficking.”

Wilson noted that many trafficking victims remain difficult to identify because of limited information and underreporting. He also highlighted the challenges facing particularly vulnerable populations, notably the 8,200 unaccompanied migrant children who have come to Ohio since 2021.

The Human Trafficking Summit, hosted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, is the largest conference of its kind statewide. This year's event featured 15 workshops and 34 presenters covering a range of topics, including victim services, investigations, prosecution strategies and caregiver wellness.

The keynote presentation, a panel discussion titled “Looking Back and Moving Forward: The Future of Ohio's Response to Human Trafficking,” examined the evolution of Ohio's anti-trafficking efforts since 2011, when the first state human trafficking law took effect.

The panelists explored the milestones, partnerships and policy changes that have strengthened Ohio's response to the problem and discussed emerging challenges and opportunities.

Ohio's Human Trafficking Commission continues to support local task forces, strengthen victim services and provide training to professionals across the state as part of the attorney general's ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

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