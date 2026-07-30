Roundabout at Highway 15 and Fort Road in Klossner opens July 31 (July 30)

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MANKATO, Minn. – Construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Highway 15 and Fort Road in Klossner is nearly complete and the detour is expected to be removed Friday, July 31, by 5 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.



Traffic has been detoured since May 18 while crews built the roundabout to improve safety. The project also included lighting and drainage improvements. Roundabouts cut fatal crashes by up to 90 percent, and injury crashes by roughly 75 percent.



The construction of another single-lane roundabout at Highway 111 and Nicollet County Road 5 (Fort Road) north of Nicollet is expected to begin Aug. 3, weather permitting.

Benefits of the project include improved traffic flow, lighting, drainage, and enhanced safety for motorists. R & E Enterprise of Mankato, Inc. was awarded the roundabouts project with a bid of $6,210,896.85.



Motorists should note that Nicollet County Road 5 remains closed to through traffic between Highway 15 and Nicollet County Road 12 for a separate county project.

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