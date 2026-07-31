The Internet Society and The Internet Society Foundation Announce New Members of Board of Trustees

DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Internet Society, a global nonprofit organization that promotes the development and use of an open, globally connected, and secure Internet, and the Internet Society Foundation, its supporting philanthropic organization, announced today that four members have been seated on its Board of Trustees.The Internet Society and Internet Society Foundation Board of Trustees is elected or appointed by chapters, organization members, the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), and the board. Four board members were elected as a result of the 2026 board elections and appointments earlier this year:Ramanou Biaou. Founder and CEO of CyberSpector; cybersecurity, cyber-intelligence, and Internet governance expert with experience spanning the UN Internet Governance Forum, telecommunications, and banking sectors. Elected by chapters for a three-year term.Caleb Ogundele. Technology executive and Internet governance leader, active in ICANN, AFRINIC, and Internet Society communities, with expertise in digital transformation and business intelligence. Elected by chapters for a three-year term.Sharon Kent. Security engineer specializing in Internet security, trust and safety, anti-abuse systems, email security, and machine learning applications. Elected for a 3-year term, elected by organization members.Brian Trammell. Staff Site Reliability Engineer at Google and former ETH Zürich researcher focused on Internet measurement, network architecture, and protocol evolution. Selected by the Internet Architecture Board (IAB) to serve for a 3-year term on behalf of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), following the process documented in RFC 3677.All four new trustees were seated at the Internet Society and Internet Society Foundation Board of Trustees 2026 Annual General Meeting held from 25 to 26 July, where the Board of Trustees also elected a new Chair, Brian Haberman, replacing Ted Hardie, who served as Board Chair from 2021 to 2026.Sally Wentworth, CEO and President of the Internet Society and Internet Society Foundation, said:"I congratulate Brian Haberman on his election as Chair and look forward to working together to advance the Internet Society’s mission. I also welcome our new and returning trustees, whose expertise and global perspectives will help guide our work as we strengthen the Internet for people everywhere. Finally, I thank our outgoing trustees—Funke Baruwa, Laura Thomson, and especially outgoing Chair Ted Hardie—for their dedicated service and leadership.”Speaking following the election, Brian Haberman, said:“It is an honor to be elected Chair of the Internet Society and Internet Society Foundation Board of Trustees. The Internet is at a pivotal moment, and I look forward to working with my fellow trustees, our global community, and the Internet Society’s and Internet Society Foundation’s leadership teams to ensure that the Internet remains open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy for everyone.”The Board of Trustees provides strategic direction to support the organizations’ mission. More information, including biographical details of all board members and details of the selection process, is available at internetsociety.org/board-of-trustees/. The current members of the Internet Society and Internet Society Foundation Board of Trustees are:Ramanou Biaou. Founder and CEO of CyberSpector; cybersecurity, cyber-intelligence, and Internet governance expert with experience spanning the UN Internet Governance Forum, telecommunications, and banking sectors.Brian Haberman. Internet engineering and network architecture expert with extensive experience in Internet standards and protocol development.Russ Housley. Distinguished Internet security and standards expert with extensive leadership experience in the IETF and related Internet governance bodies.Sharon Kent. Security engineer specializing in Internet security, trust and safety, anti-abuse systems, email security, and machine learning applications.Victor Kuarsingh. Internet infrastructure and network operations executive with extensive experience supporting Internet development and connectivity initiatives.Barry Leiba. Veteran Internet standards professional, recognized for leadership within the IETF and contributions to protocol development.Charles Mok. Technology entrepreneur, digital policy advocate, and former legislator with deep experience in innovation and Internet policy.Kathleen Moriarty. Cybersecurity executive and standards leader specializing in security architecture, trust frameworks, and cyber resilience.Caleb Ogundele. Technology executive and Internet governance leader, active in ICANN, AFRINIC, and Internet Society communities, with expertise in digital transformation and business intelligence.Brian Trammell. Staff Site Reliability Engineer at Google and former ETH Zürich researcher focused on Internet measurement, network architecture, and protocol evolution.Sally Wentworth (President & CEO, ex officio, non-voting). President and CEO of the Internet Society and the Internet Society Foundation, serving on the Board of Trustees in an ex officio capacity.Sagarika Wickramasekera. Technology and Internet governance professional, active in global Internet leadership and governance activities.About the Internet SocietyFounded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global charitable organization working to ensure that the Internet is for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies and technologies that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, please visit internetsociety.org About the Internet Society FoundationThe Internet Society Foundation believes in the Internet's transformative power to improve lives. Guided by the vision that the Internet is for everyone, we support initiatives that promote an open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy Internet. Through strategic funding and partnerships, we expand digital access, foster innovation, and address critical challenges in education, healthcare, and economic opportunity. Since 2019, the Foundation has worked to unlock the Internet’s full potential for communities worldwide.

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