Featuring Don Foty on The Firm Report Podcast Discussing Unpaid Wages and the Fight for Fair Worker Compensation

Featuring wage and hour attorney Don Foty, this episode explores unpaid wage violations and the fight for fair worker compensation.

The work that you’ve done sounds very impactful to those that have to work day-to-day.” — Zach Hoffman

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new episode of The Firm Report, "Don Foty: The Hidden Wage Violations in America," host Zach Hoffman, a leading law firm marketing expert, sits down with Houston attorney Don Foty to discuss unpaid wage claims, worker protections, and the legal strategies his firm uses to pursue compensation for employees across the country.

Throughout the conversation, Foty explains that his practice primarily focuses on representing workers in unpaid wage claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act and applicable state laws. His clients include restaurant employees, oil and gas workers, nurses, and other hourly employees who may not have received all the compensation they earned.

During the episode, Foty highlights wage issues affecting tipped employees, including servers and bartenders who may be paid a reduced hourly rate while performing work that does not generate tips. He explains that problems can arise when employees are required to complete cleaning, setup, cooking, or janitorial duties while continuing to receive the tipped wage rate.

"They should be paid the full minimum wage for that time because that is not tipped work," Foty said.

The discussion also explores how a single worker's complaint can lead to a broader collective action. Foty explains that when the same policies and alleged violations affect multiple employees, a case may expand beyond the original plaintiff and seek unpaid wages for other similarly situated workers.

Hoffman and Foty also discuss his firm's work involving unpaid time during mandatory COVID-19 screenings. Foty explains that some workers were required to arrive early, wait in line, and complete screenings before they were permitted to clock in. His firm pursued claims involving that unpaid time and reached settlements that provided compensation to workers in California.

The conversation then turns to the broader impact of wage litigation. Foty explains that these cases are not only intended to recover back wages for existing employees but also to encourage employers to change their pay practices so future workers receive proper compensation.

"The whole point of us bringing these lawsuits is to, one, try to change the pay practices at these companies," Foty said. "Future workers are going to be getting paid more money."

Foty also discusses his firm's appellate work, including a case before the Illinois Supreme Court involving compensation for certain pre-shift and post-shift activities. According to Foty, the court determined that Illinois law provides broader protections than federal law in that context, requiring employers to compensate workers for certain required activities performed on the employer's premises.

Beyond the cases themselves, Foty emphasizes the need for more attorneys to advocate for workers. He encourages young lawyers to consider wage and hour law and advises personal injury attorneys to carefully review their clients' pay records for potential wage violations that may otherwise go unnoticed.

"The vast majority of wage violations are never brought just because people don't know what they are and lawyers don't know what they are," Foty said.

Foty also reflects on how his career in wage law began while he was handling a personal injury matter. After reviewing a client's pay records, he discovered that the worker's wages may not have been calculated correctly. That experience led him to examine how often other employees might be facing similar issues without realizing they had a claim.

As the conversation concludes, Foty shares the three qualities he believes are essential for achieving meaningful results: hard work, dedication, and passion.

"If you have those three attributes, you work hard, you're dedicated, and you're passionate about it, you'll be successful," Foty said.

At its core, the episode reinforces the importance of fair compensation, careful investigation, and legal advocacy in protecting the rights of workers. Foty's perspective shows how wage cases can help individual employees recover what they are owed while also influencing workplace policies for others.

The episode, "Don Foty: The Hidden Wage Violations in America," is available now on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

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