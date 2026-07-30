In Washington County, Governor Shapiro Announces $166 Million Investment from GE Vernova to Expand its Western Pennsylvania Operations, Creating 714 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $6 million to support the global energy equipment and services company’s growth in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties — further strengthening Pennsylvania’s role as a national leader in energy and manufacturing.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is the only Northeast state with a growing economy and the region’s top state for business.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating more than 25,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across the Commonwealth.

Charleroi, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Commonwealth has secured a $166 million investment from GE Vernova to expand its operations in Western Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth is investing $6 million in the project, which will create at least 714 new jobs over the next four years and retain 735 existing, full-time positions.

The global energy equipment and services company plans to expand its current operations at 101 North Campus Drive in Findlay Township, Allegheny County, and 216 Finley Road in Rostraver Township. GE Vernova recently purchased the Rostraver facility it had been leasing and plans to install new industrial machinery and equipment at both facilities. This expansion will support the company’s 714 new jobs.

“From day one, my Administration has worked to make Pennsylvania a leader on economic development, supporting Pennsylvania businesses and workers to keep our Commonwealth moving forward. As part of that work, we identified energy and manufacturing as two key pillars of opportunity – sectors in which we’re poised to lead and continue to grow,” said Governor Shapiro. “It’s clear that strategy is paying off as companies like GE Vernova choose the Commonwealth as the place to expand and invest in, creating good-paying jobs that strengthen our communities and position our Commonwealth to lead the future of energy and advanced manufacturing.”

GE Vernova also operates facilities in Allentown, Lehigh County and Charleroi, Washington County — where today’s event was held.

Coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team, GE Vernova received a funding proposal from DCED for a $5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) and a $1 million WEDnetPA grant to train its workers. The company is also encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program and the Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) program which could provide additional tax savings.

“GE Vernova’s decision to expand in western Pennsylvania reinforces that the Commonwealth is a premier destination for advanced manufacturing and energy innovation,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “Through our economic development strategy, we’re making targeted investments that help companies grow, create good-paying jobs, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s competitiveness. We’re proud to support GE Vernova as it expands its footprint here in our Commonwealth.”

GE Vernova, Inc. is an energy equipment manufacturing and services company formed in 2024 as a spin-off of General Electric’s energy businesses. It specializes in wind, hydroelectric, solar, and gas power generating facilities, alongside electrification software. Operating through divisions like Power and Grid Solutions, the company employs 80,000 people across ten countries worldwide.

“Investing in American manufacturing is the key to turbocharging the country’s economy, and Western Pennsylvania plays an important role in our energy future,” said Scott Strazik, CEO, GE Vernova. “Along with modernizing factories and expanding capacity, we are growing the highly skilled workforce that builds the world-class technologies our customers depend on every day. Our teams have helped power America’s grid for decades, and we are excited to continue that critical work in this new era of electricity demand.”

“Allegheny County is proud to be home to a world-class manufacturing and energy sector, and GE Vernova’s decision to expand its footprint here is another vote of confidence in our workforce, our infrastructure, and our future,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “This investment will create hundreds of good-paying jobs while strengthening our region’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing and next-generation energy technologies. Thank you to Governor Shapiro and his administration for their partnership and commitment.”

“This investment represents more than a traditional economic development win. It is a direct validation of two of the region’s core strategic priorities: Energy Leadership and Advanced Manufacturing Growth. GE Vernova is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, serving power generation, grid modernization, electrification, and renewable energy markets.” said Stefani Pashman, CEO, Allegheny Conference. “We couldn’t be prouder of its decision to expand in Southwestern Pennsylvania. It underscores the competitive advantages that continue to differentiate our region, including a skilled industrial workforce, deep engineering talent, world-class energy expertise, and a robust manufacturing supply chain.”

“The talent and expertise coming out of Washington County have supported GE Vernova’s success across the region,” said Nick Sherman, Chair, Washington County Board of Commissioners. “As the company grows in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, it’s building on a foundation we’ve helped lay right here and that kind of regional partnership is exactly what keeps Pennsylvania competitive.”

“When a global company makes this type of a long-term investment, it shows confidence in Westmoreland County, its workforce, and its future,” said Sean Kertes, Chairman, Westmoreland County Commissioners. “We’ve cultivated an environment where companies can invest and grow. GE Vernova’s commitment in Rostraver Township builds on that foundation and advances Westmoreland’s role in energy innovation and advanced manufacturing.”

Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy is a targeted plan designed to help Pennsylvania win and become a national leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation. Energy and manufacturing are two of the key industries outlined in the strategy that will help Pennsylvania build on its competitive advantages and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

From day one, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania — and it’s working.

In every corner of the Commonwealth, businesses are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from The Wenger Group in Adams County, CCL Container in Mercer County, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials in Berks County, Ezeflow in Lawrence County, Nokia in Lehigh County, Kurt J. Lesker in Allegheny and Centre Counties, Vylor in Delaware County, Bonduelle in Philadelphia, Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy Is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 25,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

The Governor’s 2026-27 budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. Secured in the new budget, Pennsylvania’s Innovate in PA 2.0 program will disperse $125 million for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget, view the Governor’s remarks as prepared, or watch the Governor’s delivered remarks.

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