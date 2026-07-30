Myra Orsborn Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Myra Orsborn, Deputy Director of Women’s Services, to Director of Women’s Services, effective August 1, 2026. As Director, Orsborn will oversee the operations of all GDC facilities which house incarcerated females.

“Myra’s extensive correctional experience and her knowledge of the unique needs of incarcerated females have proven to be extremely valuable to the agency,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “I am confident that she will continue to lead with integrity and unwavering commitment as she takes on this new role as Director.”

Orsborn began her career with the GDC in 1997 as a Correctional Officer at Lee Arrendale SP. She served as a Counselor in 2009 and was promoted in 2015 to Chief Counselor. She was promoted in 2016 to Deputy Warden of Care & Treatment and was promoted the following year to Superintendent at Metro Transitional Center. In 2023, she was promoted to Warden at Whitworth Women’s Facility. In 2026, she was promoted to Deputy Director of Women’s Services, where she currently serves.

Orsborn earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University. Her departmental training consists of: Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Advanced Management Training, Correctional Leadership Institute and Warden’s Assessment Center.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.