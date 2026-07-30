Tywanda King Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Tywanda King, Accounting Technician III at Washington State Prison (SP), to Deputy Warden of Administration at Washington SP, effective August 1, 2026. As Deputy Warden, King will be responsible for the management of the facility's business office, property/supply operations, and food service departments.

"Tywanda has proven herself to be an exceptional leader in each position she has held," said Commissioner Oliver. "Her experience with the department and in business administration will serve her well in her new role as Deputy Warden."

King began her career with the department in 2003 as a Correctional Officer at Washington SP. In 2012, she transitioned to a non-security role as an Accounting Clerk. In 2013, she was promoted to Accountant Paraprofessional, and in 2018, she was promoted to an Accounting Technician III, where she currently serves.

King’s departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Supervision I, II, and III, Deputy Warden Academy, Certification Governmental Accounting I and II, Basic Purchasing, Advanced Purchasing, and Fundamental Purchasing.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 50,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.