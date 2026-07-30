Milan Institute Surpasses $1 Million in Pledged Tuition Scholarships, Awarding More Than 696 Awards in 2026

Milan Institute student in San Antonio, TX

Milan Institute has surpassed $1 million in tuition-based scholarships to cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, allied health, and trade students.

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milan Institute has surpassed $1 million in pledged tuition-based scholarships, reaching $1,015,500 committed to students pursuing careers in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, allied health, and the skilled trades. The milestone reflects more than 696 scholarships awarded in 2026 alone.Unlike lump-sum cash awards, Milan Institute’s tuition-based scholarships are applied directly to a student’s school charges, reducing tuition and eligible fees. That structure lowers what students pay out of pocket and can reduce the amount they need to borrow in federal or private student loans — lessening total interest over the life of a loan and freeing resources for building a career rather than repaying debt.“Milan’s dedication to career training is not just a verbal promise,” said Rebecca Rodriguez, Director of Marketing, Milan Institute. “With our tuition-based scholarships, we have backed up this commitment dollar by dollar, literally a million times over. These tuition-based scholarships can lower the financial barrier of entry or decrease the total student loan needed. That’s an investment directly into the people of our communities.”Scholarships built around real student pathsMilan Institute’s 2026 scholarship lineup is designed around the circumstances that most often stand between a prospective student and enrollment:First Generation Student Scholarship — honors students who are the first in their families to pursue higher education.Allied Health Scholarship — supports students entering the healthcare field.Skilled Trades Career Readiness Scholarship — helps students launch trade careers in Houston, supported by new lab spaces and hands-on classes.Evening Pathway Scholarship — for students enrolling in evening classes that fit around work and family schedules.Alumni Scholarship — for graduates returning to continue their career journey or train in a new specialty.Alumni Referral Scholarship — recognizes the referral network that has long fueled Milan enrollment.Milan Commitment Scholarship — recognizes students taking the next step toward turning a passion into a profession.None of these scholarships require a FAFSA. For students who do complete the FAFSA, Milan Institute financial aid advisors combine federal grants and loan eligibility with institutional scholarships to build a complete funding plan and provide an estimated cost of attendance. Milan Institute also accepts VA education benefits from qualifying students at its Fresno, El Paso on George Dieter, San Antonio Ingram, Las Vegas, Reno, and Sparks campuses.Training that leads to a license in a year or lessMilan Institute programs are built to move students into the workforce quickly, with many programs leading to a license in a year or less. Students train on-site in student salons and spas, serving real clients and building a client list before graduation.Financial aid assistance is available online and in person. Prospective students can schedule an appointment at their nearest campus or use online chat to learn more at milaninstitute.edu/financial-aid-for-students.About Milan InstituteMilan Institute is a career training institution offering hands-on programs in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, massage therapy, allied health, and the skilled trades across campuses in California, Texas, and Nevada. Milan Institute is proud to serve Veteran students and accepts VA education benefits at qualifying campuses and programs.

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