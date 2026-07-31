Adopt a Cow Program Returns for the 2026–2027 School Year Following Record-Breaking Participation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance is proud to once again support the Discover Dairy Adopt a Cow program as it returns for the 2026–2027 school year, following another successful year connecting classrooms with the world of dairy farming.Last year, the program reached 555,282 students across 9,904 classrooms across the Southeast, giving participants a unique, behind-the-scenes look at life on a working dairy farm. Building on that momentum, educators across the Southeast and beyond are invited to sign up once again for this engaging, year-long experience.“Programs like Adopt a Cow create meaningful connections between students and the farmers who produce real dairy milk,” said Farrah Newberry , CEO at The Dairy Alliance. “It’s an exciting opportunity for classrooms to learn firsthand about agriculture, animal care, and where their food comes from in a way that’s both educational and memorable.”Through the free program, classrooms are paired with a calf from a working dairy farm and receive regular updates throughout the school year. Participants learn the calf’s name, birthday, and daily routine while gaining insight into how farmers care for their animals and produce real dairy milk.Participating farmer, Katlein Benkoski of Big Sandy Creek Dairy shared, “Adopt a cow is truly an amazing program. The feedback we receive as farmers is positive and engaging. Parents, teachers, and students constantly want to learn more.”The Dairy Alliance is excited to announce the host farms for the 2026-2027 Adopt a Cow program:Triple H Dairy (Kentucky)Richlands Dairy (Virginia)Dusty Road Jersey Farm (North Carolina)Landsdowne Dairy (South Carolina)Circle J Dairy (Alabama)Big Sandy Creek Dairy (Georgia)Barham Jersey Farm (Tennessee)Mauthe Farms (Mississippi)In addition to photos and progress updates, the program includes live virtual chats with farmers, interactive classroom activities, and standards-aligned educational resources. Students may also have opportunities to write letters to their calf and engage directly with the farming community.Teachers who have participated share what the experience has meant for their classrooms:"Thank you to The Dairy Alliance and Discover Dairy for making this adoption and experience possible. I teach second grade, and the kids have been wanting a 'class pet.' Through this adoption, I was able to adopt a class cow! How wonderful! We have Petunia's picture on our board, and the kids have been excited to learn all about dairy farming. Thank you again for making this such a fun way to get the students excited about learning."Registration for the 2026–2027 school year is now open! Early enrollment runs from May 1 through September 1, with rolling enrollment available through January 31. Classrooms will be matched to their calves in the fall once they are born, with the program beginning September 22.The Discover Dairy Adopt a Cow program is managed by the Dairy Excellence Foundation in partnership with The Dairy Alliance, with participation from dairy farms across the Southeast.To learn more or sign up, visit https://www.discoverdairy.com/adopt About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast. The organization works to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of real dairy milk and dairy foods while supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable dairy practices.

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