Jennifer Reddy Selected as Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jennifer Reddy at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Jennifer Reddy , Chief Executive Officer at Morar Incorporated, as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Jennifer Reddy will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, “We are honored to have Jennifer as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman.”With nearly two decades of experience in the financial services sector, Ms. Reddy has established herself as one of South Africa's most respected business leaders. As Chief Executive Officer of Morar Incorporated, a leading Black-owned and managed professional services firm operating across South Africa, she has played a pivotal role in driving organisational growth, strengthening client relationships and positioning the business for long-term success.Recognised for her strategic mindset and entrepreneurial approach, Ms. Reddy has built a strong reputation for developing innovative business strategies, fostering impactful partnerships, and leading organisational transformation. She oversees the national operations of Morar Incorporated and brings more than 19 years of experience in the financial industry, including 16 years with the firm. Her leadership has consistently focused on driving innovation, strengthening client partnerships, and delivering sustainable business growth.After completing her SAICA articles at one of the “Big Four” audit firms, Ms. Reddy gained valuable experience working with clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services and banking, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail. Combined with her determination and perseverance, this experience enabled her to rapidly ascend the corporate ranks at Morar Incorporated. She joined the firm as an Associate Director in 2010 and was promoted to Director within a year. Her expertise spans strategic leadership, corporate governance, financial management, business transformation, growth strategy, stakeholder engagement, and organisational development. She is particularly recognised for her ability to drive sustainable growth, build high-performing teams, and deliver innovative solutions in complex business environments.Before embarking on her professional journey, Ms. Reddy earned her Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Accounting from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2006. In 2010, she became a Chartered Accountant through the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and a Registered Auditor with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA). In 2019, she successfully passed the Strategic Case Study Examination through the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), making her eligible to register as a CGMA.Further demonstrating her commitment to academic and professional excellence, Ms. Reddy earned her Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the Gordon Institute of Business Science in 2022, where she was recognized as the top student in Strategy and General Management. Her thesis was subsequently published in the South African Journal of Business Management, reflecting her commitment to advancing knowledge and thought leadership within the business community. In 2024, she further enhanced her technical expertise by obtaining her Certified Fraud Examiner qualification.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Reddy has received numerous awards and accolades and has earned international recognition for her achievements and contributions to the industry. In 2025, she was awarded IAOTP’s Top CEO of the Year in Financial Solutions. This year, she is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC this December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ms. Reddy is passionate about shaping the future of the financial profession and championing diversity and inclusion. She remains committed to creating opportunities for women in leadership and ensuring greater representation at decision-making tables while fostering an inclusive, innovative, and forward-thinking business environment.Reflecting on her journey, Ms. Reddy attributes her success to her unwavering work ethic, resilience, and determination. Outside her professional responsibilities, she enjoys travelling, reading, learning golf, and spending quality time with her family. Looking ahead, Ms. Reddy remains committed to advancing knowledge, driving innovation and developing future leaders. She plans to pursue a PhD while continuing to contribute to the growth of South Africa's business and professional services sectors.For more information, please visit Morar IncorporatedAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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