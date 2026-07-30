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Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in I-65 South Collision

The motorcyclist fatally injured in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. collision involving two semi-trailer trucks on I-65 South near Dickerson Pike is identified as Jason Bungarz-Kinney, 19, of Tullahoma.

The preliminary investigation indicates that both semi-trucks were traveling south in separate lanes next to each other on I-65 South when the motorcyclist, traveling at a high rate of speed, attempted to pass between them and crashed into the back of one of the trailers. Both drivers stopped. There were no signs of impairment on behalf of either semi driver.

Bungarz-Kinney was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died during the night.

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Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in I-65 South Collision

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