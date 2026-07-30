Developmental Disabilities Council receives 2026 statewide Team of the Year Award

The Washington State Developmental Disabilities Council is proud to have received the 2026 Team Award at this year's statewide disability inclusion awards.

The honor came from the Disability Inclusion Network (DIN), a business resource group for state employees, at its fifth annual Respect, Acceptance and Dignity of Persons with Disabilities (RADD) Awards, held via Zoom on July 22. The awards honor teams, individuals, divisions and agencies across the state that show exemplary leadership in disability inclusion. The Team of the Year award recognizes groups that work together to increase disability inclusion in their workplace.

Presenter Jake Schiltz, DIN treasurer, described the DDC as a team that advances equity and inclusion statewide by advocating for policies, programs and practices grounded in self-determination, independence, inclusion, integration and productivity for people living with developmental disabilities. He noted that the Council brings together families, community partners and advocates, builds leadership and coordinates statewide activity so the disability community helps shape policy and system change.

Executive Director Brandi Monts accepted the award on behalf of the team.

"I am grateful to accept this award for the Developmental Disabilities Council," said Brandi. "This is a chance to take a moment and appreciate the work we are doing. Our team is stellar, and we know we can do this work together for the community."

“Congratulations, DDC! It is no surprise that they received this award,” said Ely Hernandez, deputy assistant director of the Washington State Department of Commerce Community Services Division. “The Council embodies what it means to work as a team and walk the talk. They show spirit and a commitment to breaking down silos, working collaboratively to bring everyone together to support people in our community living with developmental disabilities. They truly represent DDC, CSD and Commerce so well and the values we strive to uphold.”