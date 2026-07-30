Mississippi Office of the State Auditor Participates in the Southeast Regional Fraud Enforcement Partnership Roundtable

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor participated in the Southeast Regional Fraud Enforcement Partnership Roundtable hosted by the Department of Justice. The roundtable further strengthened collaboration between federal and state agencies to combat fraud more effectively across the country.

“President Trump has made it clear from day one that eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in government is one of his top priorities,” said State Auditor Shad White. “My team has uncovered over $400 million in waste across state government and we’re proud to work with the White House to make sure that your tax dollars aren’t being flushed down the drain.”

OSA highlighted recent efforts working with federal law enforcement partners that found tens of millions of dollars in fraud including unemployment fraud, welfare fraud, embezzlement of education dollars, and local corruption. OSA also presented recent work on oversight of nonprofits that receive taxpayer dollars.