Infidelity Coach Dr. Marie Murphy Available to Speak on Gov Newsom Story

Dr. Marie Murphy, Ph.D.

San Francisco based expert is non-judgemental coach on infidelity with executives, politicians and others in high profile roles

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Marie Murphy , Ph.D. is a San Francisco-based non-judgmental infidelity coach with a Ph.D. in the sociology of sexuality.Dr. Murphy counsels C-Suite tech executives, elected officials and others on their infidelity. She speaks as an expert on infidelity to media, business and university groups.She’s available for interviews and speaking engagements on California Governor Gavin Newsom and Ruby Rippey’s relationship which has been the subject of many media stories this week, including:Why Now?“It's easy to speculate that Ms. Rippey chose to speak up now because Newsom may be running for president. But we also need to recognize that the reasons why people choose to talk about their experiences with infidelity are influenced by deeply personal considerations which might appear opportunistic to outside observers, but are not intended as such.”What’s the point?Newsom's spokesperson makes a point that's well worth considering: if Newsom addressed this affair when it happened (and as throughly as he did), is it necessary to rehash his actions? What do we gain, collectively, from doing so? There's an argument to be made that all we're after is entertainment.Who is impacted?Ms. Rippey’s account underscores the importance of recognizing that every participant in an infidelity situation can have a different experience of it. Moreover, there may not be one "correct" time to publicly discuss one's participation in an infidelity situation.How does this impact our society?This story raises the age-old general question of how we want to think about infidelity that occurs in professional setting where a power imbalance exists. How do we regard the less-powerful person's agency? What, if anything, is the more powerful party responsible for - especially if the infidelity took place years, or decades ago?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.