Harnett County launches new website chatbot to Better Serve Residents

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Harnett County is excited to announce that a new website chatbot Ask Harnett is available on the harnett.org website. Ask Harnett makes it easier for website visitors to access the information they need in real time.

Do you have questions such as: How do I apply for permits? Where can I register to vote? How do I pay my tax or water bill online? Ask Harnett will help website visitors receive answers to their questions faster and easier. The chatbot only pulls information from our department websites and documents to respond to inquiries.

Ask Harnett is available 24/7, even when Harnett County offices are closed during evenings, weekends, and holidays. Ask Harnett responds to inquiries quickly and can communicate in various languages, making it convenient and accessible to all users.

Ask Harnett is not intended to replace personal interactions with our County departments. Residents will continue to have the option to call, email, or visit County offices in person. Instead, the chatbot serves as an additional tool that makes finding information and accessing services faster, easier, and more convenient.

Harnett County has partnered with Polimorphic to launch the new tool. The company has been established on the GovTech 100 for the third consecutive year, creating continuous growth as one of the leading technology companies serving state and local governments.

Harnett County is excited to provide this new tool to website visitors that will enhance user experience and deliver resources for its citizens and community. The tool is displayed at the bottom right corner of the website.