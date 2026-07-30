Students in DJJ Residential Programs Achieve Major Academic Gains in Florida Scholars Academy’s Second Year

Caption: Florida Scholars Academy marks its second year with exceptional student achievements, doubling the number of students earning high school diplomas year over year.

Tallahassee, Fla. (July 29, 2026) - Two years in, Florida Scholars Academy (FSA) is helping students in the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) residential programs make measurable academic progress across the state.

Launched in 2024, as the state’s first unified school district for youth in Florida’s DJJ residential facilities, FSA served 3,058 students during the 2025–26 school year. A total of 442 students graduated, with 202 earning a standard high school diploma and 240 earning a high school equivalency diploma (GED).

“As Florida Scholars Academy concludes its second year, we are seeing the meaningful impact that access to a high-quality education can have on the lives of the youth we serve,” said DJJ Secretary Matt Walsh. “We remain committed to providing students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed in the classroom, in the workforce, and in their communities.”

“For many of our students, this is a turning point,” said Chief Academic Officer of Florida Virtual School Robin Winder. “Earning a diploma or GED gives them hope, puts them back on track, and opens doors they once thought were closed. These achievements change the trajectory of their lives.”

Students also reached several additional milestones during the 2025-26 school year:

Course Completions - Students completed more than 17,434 courses across core and elective subjects.

- Students completed more than 17,434 courses across core and elective subjects. Grade‑level Reach - FSA served 1,848 high school students, 560 middle school students, and a small number of elementary‑aged students.*

- FSA served 1,848 high school students, 560 middle school students, and a small number of elementary‑aged students.* GED Progress - Students passed more than 842 GED tests during the school year.

- Students passed more than 842 GED tests during the school year. Exceptional Student Education Services - 944 students received Exceptional Student Education Services (ESE).

- 944 students received Exceptional Student Education Services (ESE). Enrollment - 1,282 students were actively enrolled as of June 2026.

“In just two years, we’ve seen how a consistent, high-quality instructional model can transform opportunities for students in DJJ residential programs,” said Winder. “FSA students continue to demonstrate determination and resilience, and we are proud to support their progress with personalized learning, dedicated teachers, and clear pathways to graduation and beyond.”

The success of FSA is rooted in its commitment to individualized instruction, trauma‑informed practices, and a belief in every student's potential. Operated across 38 residential facilities statewide, the program provides standardized instruction informed by 28 years of experience in virtual and blended learning. Students receive in‑person support from certified teachers and have access to career and technical education, credit recovery, and opportunities to earn industry‑recognized credentials.

As FSA enters its third year, it remains focused on expanding academic pathways, increasing graduation rates, and preparing students for success after leaving DJJ residential commitment programs. Additional details about Florida Scholars Academy are available on the FSA website.

*According to the Florida Department of Education, a parent can choose to withdraw their student from a K-12 program at the age of 16 and have them enroll in adult education.