Naperville, IL Divorce Attorneys Named as a 2026 Super Lawyer

Naperville Divorce Lawyers Win Super Lawyers

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fay & Farrow is proud to announce that Attorneys Mark Farrow and Rebecca Krawczykowski have been named Super Lawyers for 2026.

Mark Farrow has maintained consistent recognition every year since 2019. This distinction underscores the firm's steady commitment to protecting the rights of clients in complex family law cases. Fay & Farrow takes these matters seriously, working to ensure that each client's interests, assets, and future are handled with close attention.

Attorney Farrow was admitted to the Illinois bar in 1990 and has spent decades building a reputation as a skilled litigator, and a vast majority of the cases he handles are settled outside of the courtroom through thoughtful negotiation. Over time, he has devoted his practice to family law, drawing on his trial experience to guide clients through divorce, custody, and support matters with careful guidance. He joined Fay & Farrow in 2002 and was named a partner in 2004. Attorney Farrow has also maintained membership in the Will and DuPage County Bar Associations for more than 30 years, reflecting his long-standing ties to the legal community he serves.

Attorney Rebecca Krawczykowski, a partner with the firm, has also been named a Super Lawyer for her work in family law. She has been named a Super Lawyer since 2024 and prior to that was a Rising Star since 2020. Rebecca’s approach is to be honest and straightforward with her clients. She offers advice that is based on a range of what a court might order given the set of facts. When presenting options to her clients, she also analyzes the financial impact those options may have.

Rebecca advocates vigorously for her clients, whether their matters are resolved through litigation or settlement. Her experience is wide-ranging, from uncontested divorces to inter-state custody disputes to divorces involving businesses and high net worth estates. She also does appeals and frequently works with clients to develop maintenance buy-out options and alternatives. She has been with Fay & Farrow since 2002 when she started there as a law clerk.

Fay & Farrow was first established in Naperville in 1979 by John Fay.

About Fay & Farrow

At Fay & Farrow, we represent clients in high-asset divorce cases and various other complex family law matters, such as child custody disputes, mediation, and post-decree enforcement. We serve clients in Naperville and the surrounding communities, including residents of DuPage County, Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, DeKalb County, and Cook County.

Call our office at 630-961-0060 to arrange a free consultation. Alternatively, you can visit https://www.faylawfirm.com/ to schedule a consultation online or learn more about the firm's services.

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