National Animation Museum Named an Official Sponsor of In Colour Community Art Festival

2025 In Colour Community Art Festival. Courtesy of Coloured Art Studio. 2025 In Colour Community Art Festival. Courtesy of Coloured Art Studio. 2025 In Colour Community Art Festival. Courtesy of Coloured Art Studio.

Festival celebrates creativity, community, and artistic expression in South LA.

We are honored to stand alongside Coloured Art Studio in recognizing the power of art to connect, educate, and inspire.” — Eddie Newquist, CEO and Founder of the National Animation Museum

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Animation Museum (NAM) is proud to join other community partners as an Official Sponsor of the In Colour Community Art Festival, taking place on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Inglewood, California.

Presented by South Los Angeles-based arts education nonprofit Coloured Art Studio, the In Colour Community Art Festival is a vibrant, family-centered celebration of creativity, culture, and community. The festival brings together artists, educators, families, and local organizations for a day of hands-on art experiences, artist-led workshops, live performances, local vendors, interactive installations, and community engagement.

Rooted in accessibility, representation, and creative expression, the festival provides an inclusive space where people of all ages can create, explore, and connect.

The In Colour Community Art Festival marks the National Animation Museum's second major community festival partnership in Inglewood this year, following its participation in BUTTER LA in February.

"Supporting the In Colour Community Art Festival aligns with our mission to inspire curiosity, celebrate artistic expression, and help build a more inclusive creative community," said Eddie Newquist, CEO and Founder of the National Animation Museum. "We are honored to stand alongside Coloured Art Studio in recognizing the power of art to connect, educate, and inspire."

Kayla Salisbury-Glaspie, Founder of Coloured Art Studio, said, "In Colour Community Art Festival was created to make art accessible, joyful, and deeply rooted in community. We're excited to partner with the National Animation Museum to inspire creativity across generations and celebrate the incredible artists, families, and cultural richness that make South LA so special."

The festival will take place Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT at 901 Maple St., Inglewood, California.

Tickets are available at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/in-colour-community-art-festival

About the National Animation Museum

The National Animation Museum™ is a 501(c)(3) California-based nonprofit organization with a mission to inform, inspire, and ignite passion in current and future generations about the art and science of animation in all its forms. Currently in development, the Museum is creating engaging exhibitions, educational programs, and community experiences that explore how animation inspires creativity, fuels innovation, and shapes storytelling. Learn more at nationalanimationmuseum.org or follow @NationalAnimationMuseum on social media.

About Coloured Art Studio

Coloured Art Studio closes the gap in equitable arts education for elementary students in South Los Angeles through culturally responsive art classes, workshops, and community art experiences. Using our original curriculum highlighting Black and Brown artists and integrating social-emotional learning, we create safe spaces where children—and their families—build creativity, confidence, and self-expression.

We provide hands-on art classes, workshops, and community events where youth and families create, explore different materials, and learn about diverse artists and creative practices. Our programs combine skill-building with social-emotional learning, helping young people express themselves, build confidence, and connect with others. We also partner with schools and community spaces to bring accessible, high-quality arts programming directly to the communities we serve.

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