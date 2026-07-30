Coach Al Franco Expands Boxing Programs and Fighter Training in Huntington Beach

inside the ring of A1 boxing club Daniel “Chucky” Barrera, a nationally ranked amateur developed through Coach Al Franco’s Warzone Boxing Club program. Coach Al Franco Boxing provides adult programs, fighter development and private coaching in Huntington Beach.

Veteran boxing coach launches morning men’s classes, elite fighter training, amateur competition development and private coaching at A1 Boxing Club.

There is a major difference between making someone tired and actually teaching that person how to box. My goal is to provide Huntington Beach with structured boxing programs.” — Coach Al Franco

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coach Al Franco, founder of Warzone Boxing Club and a boxing coach with nearly 30 years of experience developing beginners, amateur competitors and professional fighters, has expanded Coach Al Franco Boxing programs in Huntington Beach Operating from A1 Boxing Club Monday through Thursday, Franco will provide a complete training schedule that includes structured morning boxing programs for adults, dedicated professional and elite amateur fighter training, amateur competition development and private boxing coaching by appointment.The expanded Huntington Beach schedule includes:• 6:00 a.m.–7:30 a.m. — Men’s Boxing Program• 9:00 a.m.–10:30 a.m. — Men’s Boxing Program• 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. — Professional and Elite Amateur Fighter Training• 4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. — Amateur Competition Training• Private Boxing Coaching — By appointment throughout the dayThe new morning programs are intended for adults who want to learn and practice authentic boxing fundamentals in a structured environment. Beginners and novice participants are welcome, and no previous boxing experience is required.Training emphasizes stance, footwork, linear and lateral movement, range control, positioning, defense, timing, punching mechanics and controlled boxing development.The programs are not cardio-boxing or choreographed fitness classes. Conditioning is developed through the training, but the primary objective is to teach participants how to move, defend, position themselves and apply proper boxing technique.“There is a major difference between making someone tired and actually teaching that person how to box,” Franco said. “My goal is to provide Huntington Beach with structured boxing programs where people can learn real fundamentals, develop safely and understand why they are doing each movement.”Franco began boxing at eight years old and competed for approximately 12 years before stepping away from the sport. After returning to boxing, he shifted his focus to coaching and athlete development.In 1997, he founded Warzone Boxing Club, which grew into one of Southern California’s established boxing programs. During his coaching career, Franco has helped develop athletes who earned 19 national, international and world amateur championships, three professional championship titles, and opportunities to compete at the highest levels of amateur and professional boxing.Franco’s approach begins with building a technical foundation rather than immediately placing participants into uncontrolled sparring. Newer boxers typically begin by learning stance, movement, defensive reactions and the jab before progressing into more advanced drills and controlled rounds.“A boxer should learn how to control position, distance and defense before being expected to exchange punches,” Franco said. “Development should be progressive. People improve faster when they understand the fundamentals instead of being rushed.”Morning Boxing Programs for Huntington Beach AdultsThe 6:00–7:30 a.m. men’s boxing program provides an early-morning option for adults who want serious training before beginning their workday.The 9:00–10:30 a.m. men’s boxing program provides a second structured morning session for adults with flexible schedules, business owners, retirees and others looking for technical boxing instruction during daytime hours.Participants are not required to compete or spar. However, the goal is to build each athlete’s confidence, conditioning, technical ability and capacity to apply what has been learned in a controlled boxing environment.Each boxer progresses according to experience, current ability, conditioning, comfort level and individual goals.Professional and Elite Amateur Fighter TrainingThe 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. training block is reserved for professional fighters and approved elite amateur competitors.This advanced program focuses on technical refinement, fight strategy, controlled sparring, positioning, conditioning, tactical development and preparation for competition.Every competitor is trained to become well-rounded, including developing the ability to box effectively at mid-range distance rather than relying on only one fighting style.Acceptance into the professional and elite fighter training block is based on experience, commitment, current ability and approval from Coach Al.Amateur Boxing Fight TeamFrom 4:00–6:00 p.m., Franco leads the A1 Boxing Fight Team and amateur competition program.The fight-team program is designed for athletes who intend to compete in sanctioned amateur boxing and are prepared to meet the attendance, conditioning, technical and behavioral expectations associated with competition.Prospective fight-team members must be evaluated before entering the competition program.Private Boxing CoachingPrivate boxing coaching is also available at the Huntington Beach facility by appointment.Private sessions may be appropriate for beginners seeking individual instruction, amateur or professional fighters preparing for competition, law-enforcement personnel, MMA athletes seeking boxing-based striking development, and adults who prefer one-on-one coaching.All Coach Al Franco Boxing appointments must be scheduled and confirmed in advance.Coach Al Franco Boxing is independently operated and does not own or manage A1 Boxing Club. Registration, billing, scheduling and cancellations for Coach Al Franco Boxing programs are handled directly through Coach Al unless otherwise stated.For program information, evaluations or private coaching inquiries, visit https://www.coachalfranco.com , email info@coachalfranco.com, or call or text (714) 822-4852.About Coach Al FrancoCoach Al Franco is the founder of Warzone Boxing Club and the owner of Coach Al Franco Boxing. He began boxing at eight years old and competed for approximately 12 years before taking a break from the sport. After returning, he dedicated himself to coaching and has spent nearly 30 years building and developing established boxing programs in Southern California.His athletes have earned national, international and world amateur championships, professional titles and opportunities to compete at elite levels. Coach Al now provides structured boxing programs, fighter development and private coaching in Huntington Beach and throughout Orange County.About Warzone Boxing ClubWarzone Boxing Club is the original boxing program founded by Coach Al Franco in 1997. The program has developed competitive amateur and professional fighters and remains a cornerstone of Franco’s coaching philosophy focused on fundamentals, discipline and long-term athlete development.Media ContactCoach Al FrancoCoach Al Franco BoxingPhone: (714) 822-4852Email: info@coachalfranco.comWebsite: https://www.coachalfranco.com Huntington Beach, California

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