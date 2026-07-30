Outgoing Inspector General NCO leaves lasting mark on Puerto Rico National Guard

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — After three years serving as the Puerto Rico National Guard's Inspector General NCO, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Emiliano Agosto is moving on to a new assignment, leaving behind a tenure that his commander says helped restore more than $80,000 to Soldiers and reinforced trust in the IG process across the command.

Agosto began his assignment with the Office of the Inspector General in July 2023. He was honored July 29, 2026, during a ceremony in the Adjutant General's conference room at Joint Force Headquarters at Fort Buchanan, where U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carlos G. Torres Febus, the land component commander for the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, presented and pinned Agosto with the Meritorious Service Medal. U.S. Army Col. Francisco Jaume, the state inspector general for the Puerto Rico National Guard, also presented Agosto with the NCO sword on behalf of the Office of the Inspector General.

The recognition came as a surprise, Agosto said, capping off a demanding but rewarding assignment.

"During these three years, I had the opportunity to serve the National Guard and work with leaders to make sure the organization was operating in a way that gave Soldiers high morale and kept them ready for whatever mission was assigned," Agosto said, speaking in Spanish. "I'm grateful and proud to have received this recognition, and I hope it motivates others to take on this assignment. It's challenging, but rewarding."

Jaume credited Agosto with going above and beyond in his role.

"MSG Agosto is a Soldier's Soldier. He's the epitome of the NCO Corps," Jaume said. "I don't have anything but good things to say about him. He's given so much to the office and to the Soldiers he's taken care of across the whole command."

Jaume pointed to Agosto's work recovering pay owed to Soldiers as one of his most significant contributions.

"One of the things he dedicated himself to was recouping money for Soldiers, bonuses and back pay. More than $80,000 that he's given back to Soldiers, and that's just one part," Jaume said. "When Soldiers brought a complaint or a case to us, he dedicated himself like he was taking care of his own."

Agosto said his perspective on the role shifted after attending the Inspector General School, where he first learned what the job actually entailed.

"Before attending the Inspector General School, I was a little nervous because I had a different idea of what an inspector general does," he said. "Once I was there, I understood what the job really is. I was able to adapt quickly to the established culture of the IG office and focus on helping our Soldiers with whatever situations might be affecting them."

Throughout his tenure, Agosto worked alongside the State Inspector General, another IG officer, and a broader support team that included the Judge Advocate General's Corps and other Guard agencies to carry out the office's mission.

Jaume said choosing Agosto's successor involved a competitive selection process, with records from more than 20 candidates reviewed before an interview board narrowed the field. The final selection required approval from the Department of the Army Inspector General.

"We already know we're getting a great NCO to replace him," Jaume said. "It's not a question of doubt. I think the results will speak for themselves."

Effective Aug. 1, 2026, Agosto will transfer to the 101st Troop Command to serve as an S-3 operations NCO. He said he plans to carry the lessons of his IG assignment into the new role.

"I carry with me the responsibility to make sure that whatever I do positively impacts the organization," Agosto said. "Not to make decisions that put the organization at a disadvantage, but to do things the right way. With the experience I gained in the IG office, I know I can contribute both to my own performance and to that of my fellow Soldiers."

Reflecting on his time in the office, Agosto said the most meaningful part of the job was seeing Soldiers leave the IG office in a better place than when they arrived.

"I'm extremely grateful to have worked with different leaders throughout the organization and to have learned how decisions are made," he said. "And especially to have helped Soldiers, Soldiers who came in with their morale a little affected and left with gratitude because they received the support they were looking for."

Jaume said the Inspector General office remains a resource for commanders and Soldiers alike, despite common misconceptions about its purpose.

"The IG office is a tool for commanders, and it's a tool for Soldiers to solve problems," Jaume said. "Sometimes it gets misinterpreted, like it's an investigation or like you're going to get in trouble. The IG is here to help Soldiers, solve problems and develop resolutions across all levels of command, from the Adjutant General down. We're here to help Soldiers and help the command improve readiness and warfighting capability."