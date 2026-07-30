Wayne Wonderland Airport Constructions of a Prairie Dog Fence

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

WAYNE COUNTY, 18 SOUTH MAIN, PO BOX 189, LOA, UTAH 84747

General Notice: Wayne County (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Wayne Wonderland Airport Prairie Dog Fence. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Commission Chambers located at the Wayne County Courthouse, 18 South Main, Loa, Utah 84747, until Friday, August 14, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. local time. At that time, the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project includes the following Work: Installation of approximately 15,675 linear feet of chain link prairie dog and wildlife fencing, gates, gravel road improvements, and associated work. Bids will be received for a single contract. Owner anticipates that the Project’s total bid price will be approximately $940,000. The Project has an expected duration of 90 days. Construction may not commence prior to May 1, 2027. Obtaining Bidding Documents: Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at Contractor Portal (https://contractors.jonesanddemille.com/). The designated website will be updated with addenda, plan holders list, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. Official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered through the designated website. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc., 1535 South 100 West, Richfield, Utah 84701. Only electronic copies of Bidding Documents will be issued. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website. Questions are due in writing to Koy Barton, Project Engineer, at [email protected] on or before Monday, August 10, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. Pre-bid Conference: A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. local time at the Commission Chambers of the Wayne County Courthouse, 18 South Main, Loa, Utah 84747. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required. Instructions to Bidders: This Project is partially funded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is subject to Made in America Laws, affirmative action to ensure equal employment opportunity, minimum wage rates established by the Secretary of Labor, and other federal requirements indicated in the Bidding Documents. Wayne County (Owner), in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Bidders or offerors that it will affirmatively ensure that for any Contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement,

Wayne County 00 11 13 Advertisement for Bids Wayne Wonderland Airport Prairie Dog Fence (2506-048) Page 2 of 2 disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit Proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. For further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. The Owner may reject any or all Bids submitted. Issued by: Owner: Wayne County By: Roger Brian Title: County Commissioner Date: 7/30/2026