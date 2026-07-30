Boca Raton Hair Restoration Surgeon Dr. Alan J. Bauman Named IAOTP Top Physician of the Year in Hair Restoration 2026

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Alan J. Bauman at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABHRS-Certified Pioneer of Regenerative Hair Loss Treatments and Veteran Wellness Advocate Selected for Prestigious International Honor Dr. Alan J. Bauman , board-certified hair restoration surgeon, founder of Bauman Medical in Boca Raton, Florida, and Medical Director of GreyTeam.org, has been named Top Physician of the Year in Hair Restoration for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).The prestigious honor recognizes Dr. Bauman’s more than three decades of clinical leadership, his pioneering contributions to regenerative hair restoration therapies, and his commitment to pro bono care for veterans and patients facing medical hair loss through GreyTeam and the Bauman Philanthropic Foundation.“Choosing Dr. Bauman for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala,” said Stephanie Cirami, President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Dr. Bauman will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.Professional Credentials & Certifications● Board-certified by the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), he is one of approximately 200 physicians worldwide to earn this elite credential.● Founder, CEO, and Medical Director of Bauman Medical Hair Transplant & Hair Loss Treatment Center, a premier practice dedicated to treating hair loss in men and women.● Has personally treated more than 36,000 patients using advanced medical, surgical, and regenerative techniques, supported by thousands of authentic 5-star patient reviews.● Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS); member of the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons; recommended by the American Hair Loss Association.Innovations in Hair Restoration● Dr. Bauman has introduced, pioneered, and advocated numerous advanced technologies and protocols to the field, including:● VIP|FUE™ No-Shave Hair Transplant technique● Needle-free and pain-free TransEpidermal Delivery (TED) system for hair shedding and hair loss● Exosome Therapy, Hair Follicle Stem Cell Banking and Secretome Therapy, as well as other regenerative biologic treatments● Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), PDOgro™, FoLix Fractional Laser, and eyelash transplantationAwards & Industry Recognition● Voted “No. 1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon” in North America by Aesthetic Everything for 10 consecutive years● Named “Top Hair Restoration Surgeon of the Decade”● Recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award in Hair Restoration● Recognized by Forbes as a “Top 5 Transformational CEO” and one of “10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America”● Accepted Member of the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons● Endorsed by the American Hair Loss AssociationPhilanthropy & Community Leadership● Medical Director, GreyTeam.org — Boca Raton-based nonprofit that has served more than 1,200 veterans with programs focused on PTSD, wellness, and suicide prevention● Founding Board Member, Bauman Philanthropic Foundation — provides pro-bono hair restoration surgery and medical treatments to burn survivors, cancer patients, and individuals facing medical hair lossAbout Dr. Alan J. BaumanDr. Alan J. Bauman is a full-time board-certified hair restoration surgeon and one of the most experienced and respected experts in the field. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychobiology from the University of California, Riverside, and his Doctor of Medicine from New York Medical College, and a fellowship in hair transplantation. His mission is to help patients enhance, maintain, or restore their own living and growing hair while advancing the integration of hair restoration with overall health and longevity optimization. For more information, visit www.baumanmedical.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. Honorees are chosen for professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. IAOTP’s annual awards gala celebrates these achievements of elite professionals at premier venues, including the Plaza Hotel in New York City. For more information, visit www.iaotp.com Media ContactFor media inquiries or interview requests:lanny@em50.com / (917) 833-1971 / EM50 CommunicationsBauman Medical Hair Transplant & Hair Loss Treatment Center1450 S Dixie Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432(561) 394-0024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.