Always Responsive Home Care Brings Live-In and Hourly Senior Care to the Lehigh Valley

Christine Vander Valk, Executive Director

The agency is led by Executive Director Christine Vander Valk, a longtime community resident and educator.

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always Responsive Home Care, a nurse-founded private-pay home care agency, has opened a new location serving the Lehigh Valley. Based in Bethlehem, the agency provides live-in and hourly caregivers to help seniors across Lehigh and Northampton counties remain safe and independent in their own homes.

The new Lehigh Valley location is led by Executive Director Christine Vander Valk, a longtime resident of the community. With a background in education and family mentorship, Vander Valk brings a career-long commitment to supporting families to her role as operator of the agency.

"With a career rooted in education and family mentorship, I have always been driven by a passion for helping others," said Christine Vander Valk, Executive Director of Always Responsive Home Care - Lehigh Valley. "My experience as a teacher and Family Mentor allowed me to build deep relationships while supporting students and their families through unique challenges. Now, I am thrilled to bring that same dedication to Always Responsive Home Care, where I can continue to advocate for families and support their home health needs. I believe that quality care starts with trust and clear communication, values I have championed throughout my professional journey."

The Lehigh Valley location offers two core services. Live-in caregivers provide around-the-clock support in the home, offering companionship, safety, and continuity of care for seniors who need a consistent presence day and night. Hourly caregivers provide flexible, scheduled care for a few hours a day or several days a week and up to 24-hour care, assisting with daily activities, companionship, transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, and personal care.

Both services are delivered with the high level of responsiveness and oversight that define the Always Responsive Home Care brand, helping seniors age safely in place while giving their families peace of mind.

"When I am not working, I love traveling with my family, cheering for my children at their sporting events, and taking my dog on long walks," Vander Valk added. "I look forward to providing your loved ones with the compassionate, responsive care they deserve."

Always Responsive Home Care was founded in 2010 by Teresa Sajkowski, RN, BSN, and has grown into a nationally recognized, nurse-led home care organization known for pairing warm, relationship-driven care with rigorous professional standards.

"Christine is exactly the kind of leader our brand is built on," said Teresa Sajkowski, RN, BSN, founder of Always Responsive Home Care. "Her heart for people and her roots in this community make her the ideal person to bring Always Responsive Home Care to the Lehigh Valley."

Always Responsive Home Care - Lehigh Valley serves seniors and families throughout Bethlehem, Allentown, Easton, Nazareth, Emmaus, Whitehall, Macungie, Hellertown, Coopersburg, Northampton, Catasauqua, and surrounding communities of Lehigh County and Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

About Always Responsive Home Care: Always Responsive Home Care is a nurse-founded, private-pay home care agency that provides compassionate live-in and hourly caregiving services to help seniors live safely and independently at home. Founded in 2010 by registered nurse Teresa Sajkowski, RN, BSN, the organization is built on clinical excellence, responsiveness, and genuine human connection.

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