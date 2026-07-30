July 30, 2026 - 2nd Installment of Kewaunee County Property Taxes Due Tomorrow

Kewaunee County Treasurer Michelle Dax wants to remind everyone that the second installment of their property tax is due tomorrow, Thursday, July 31st.

It's important to pay by July 31st to avoid penalties of 1.5% per month retroactive to February 1 (10.5%).

To make things as easy as possible, tax payments can be delivered to our office @ 810 Lincoln St. (M-F 8a -4:30p), placed in our drop box (left side of entrance doors), mailed to the above address, or paid online @ www.kewauneeco.org .

Payments can be made via cash, money order, or personal or cashier's check. Payments by credit or debit cards are subject to additional service fees.

For more information, you can go to www.kewauneeco.org -> Government -> Tax Information

If you have any additional questions about paying property taxes, contact the Kewaunee County Treasurer’s Office at 388-7131, or email Kewaunee County Treasurer Michelle Dax @ dax.michelle@kewauneeco.org.