RCP welcomes UK government’s commitment to social care reform

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has welcomed the prime minister's decision to bring forward the Casey Commission's timetable, warning that delays in addressing the social care crisis continue to put pressure on patients staff and the NHS.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has welcomed the prime minister's decision to bring forward the Casey Commission's timetable, warning that delays in addressing the social care crisis continue to put pressure on patients, staff and the NHS.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘We welcome the prime minister's commitment to social care reform and his decision to bring forward the Casey Commission's timetable, with phase 2 now due to report in summer 2027 rather than 2028. This is a step the RCP has previously called for, reflecting the urgent need to address the social care crisis and its impact on patients and the NHS. Successive governments have failed to tackle this challenge for too long, and meaningful action is now overdue.

‘A lack of capacity in social care leaves vulnerable people without the support they need and places additional strain on the NHS. Delays in accessing care and support can contribute to patients remaining in hospital when they are medically fit to leave, increasing pressure on hospital capacity and contributing to the corridor care that physicians are increasingly seeing across the health service. No patient should receive care in a corridor or any other space not designed for treatment. It is unsafe, undignified and unacceptable.