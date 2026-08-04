SubcontractorHub Launches Cash Payment Processing and a Field Service App for the Trades

Four milestones strengthen the company's all-in-one platform for home services contractors.

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SubcontractorHub, the all-in-one home services software platform for roofing, solar, and HVAC businesses, today announced four milestones: the launch of SubHub Payments, the release of its native field service app for iOS and Android, the debut of the Builders Creed podcast, and the appointment of Joe Martin as Chief Marketing Officer. Together, these launches expand the company's mission to help contractors win more jobs, streamline operations, improve cash flow, and better serve customers from the office to the field.SubHub PaymentsSubcontractorHub's native cash payment solution, built directly into the platform's invoicing and project workflow. Contractors can create and send invoices without leaving SubcontractorHub, giving them a single place to manage payments alongside the projects they run every day.Beyond invoicing, SubHub Payments provides visibility into the payment lifecycle—from invoice delivery and payment milestones to autopay, recurring payments, refunds, and payment management—all within the same platform. The result is a more connected cash collection experience that eliminates disconnected invoicing tools while improving construction payment processing “Getting paid and running the job shouldn't live in two different places,” said Justin Brach, Chief Executive Officer at SubcontractorHub. “With SubHub Payments and our new field service app, a crew can finish the work, collect signatures, and take payment right from the driveway—then watch it all sync back to the office. That means less chasing invoices, fewer tools to manage, and cash in the door faster.”Native Field Service AppThe new field service app extends the platform's capabilities to technicians in the field. Available now on iOS and Android, it is designed for service, maintenance, installations, inspections, and work order management, with an offline-first architecture that lets work continue without an internet connection. Photos, videos, signatures, notes, and work order updates are stored locally and sync automatically when connectivity returns.Technicians can complete dynamic checklists and work order forms, capture photos and videos, document installed equipment, collect customer signatures, and accept payments using any provider connected to the platform, including Stripe, Propelr, GoodLeap Payments, and SubHub Payments. Launch features include Appointments, Work Orders, Customers, Statistics, and Approvals, with synchronization back to the SubcontractorHub web platform.Builders Creed PodcastSubcontractorHub also announced Builders Creed, a weekly podcast hosted by CEO Justin Brach. Built around one principle—show up, do the work, and leave it better than you found it—the podcast features candid conversations with contractors, founders, and operators building exceptional businesses across the trades. Builders Creed is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major platforms.Joe Martin Named Chief Marketing OfficerSubcontractorHub has appointed Joe Martin as Chief Marketing Officer. Martin brings more than two decades of marketing leadership, including executive roles at Adobe and Scorpion. He holds an MBA from the University of Utah and a Master's in Entrepreneurship from Stanford University. As CMO, Martin will lead brand strategy, demand generation, product marketing, content, partnerships, and go-to-market initiatives."We build with contractors, not just for them. My job is making sure the trades know there's finally a smooth platform of tools built for how they actually work."SubcontractorHub is the all-in-one growth platform for home services contractors, helping businesses manage every stage of the customer journey—from lead generation and sales to project management, payments, and collections. Its platform includes EasyQuote, Sales Velocity with AI, Project Management, SubHub Payments, the native mobile app, the Ambassador Program, and a growing Partner Ecosystem.More Jobs. Less Chaos.Learn more at www.subcontractorhub.com

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