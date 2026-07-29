LEGAL TRAILBLAZER H.T. SMITH EARNS FUNDING FLORIDA LEGAL AID’S HIGHEST HONOR

Congratulations to H.T. Smith, the inaugural director of the Trial Advocacy Program at FIU College of Law, on receiving Funding Florida Legal Aid’s 2026 Medal of Honor Award.

Presented during The Florida Bar’s Annual Convention in Orlando, the award recognizes Smith’s lifetime of leadership, advocacy and unwavering commitment to advancing justice. Throughout his distinguished career, he has worked to strengthen communities, expand access to justice and opportunity, and inspire generations of lawyers through his dedication to public service and legal excellence.

As Monica Vigues-Pitan, CEO of Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc., noted, Smith “models what it means to live a life anchored in service, courage, and a steadfast belief that the law can expand opportunities and strengthen communities.”

Read more about Smith’s extraordinary career and his lasting contributions to expanding access to justice in Florida in The Florida Bar News: https://www.floridabar.org/the-florida-bar-news/h-t-smith-earns-fflas-medal-of-honor-award/