Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.5 Million In Rural Student Career Pathway Grants

July 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that 17 Rural Pathway Excellence Partnership (R-PEP) planning and expansion grants totaling $2,560,000 have been awarded to 17 rural school district partnerships. The $200,000 planning grants, administered by the Texas Education Agency, will support prospective R-PEPs in designing pathways focused on labor market alignment, operational readiness, and launch preparation. The $80,000 expansion grants will support existing R-PEPs seeking to expand by adding districts and/or pathways.

“Rural Texas students deserve access to high-quality college and career pathways,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants provide that opportunity so they can prepare for high-wage, high-demand jobs in their communities. Partnerships among rural school districts ensure every Texas student, no matter where they live, has the tools to succeed and to strengthen our state’s economic future.”

“Texas educates the largest population of rural students in the nation, and these grants serve as a tangible example of our commitment to supporting rural school systems and the communities they serve,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. "Through R-PEP, rural school systems can provide their students with access to high-quality college and career programing that will prepare them for in-demand fields and postsecondary success.”

The R-PEP program incentivizes rural school districts to partner with neighboring districts to increase access to high-quality postsecondary pathways for rural students. Through multi-district collaboration, students will benefit from expanded opportunities to succeed in school and beyond while promoting economic development in rural areas.

R-PEP was created through House Bill 2209 during the 88th Regular Legislative Session, building on the success of the Rural Schools Innovation Zone, an initiative serving rural students in South Texas.