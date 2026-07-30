Patriot Aftermarket Partners Expands Dealer Network and Targets New Markets in Arizona and Nationwide

Patriot Aftermarket Partners

Veteran-founded aftermarket platform grows dealer network, lands major commercial fleet contracts, and opens new territories across the country

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Aftermarket Partners is growing. The veteran-founded parent company behind Patriot Liner and Patriot Fleet Solutions has added 18 new dealers to its rapidly expanding national network in 2026 and is now opening territories in key markets across the country where demand is strong and the right operators have yet to step in.Arizona is one of the company's top priorities, with territories opening across Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, and other markets statewide. Additional target markets include Denver, Orlando, Charlotte, Richmond, Charleston, Memphis, Green Bay, Dallas-Fort Worth, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Each represents a market where consumer demand exists, the infrastructure is in place, and an exclusive Patriot territory is available for the right operator.Patriot Liner is the company's flagship product, a premium spray-on bed liner that has earned a strong reputation for quality and consistency across its dealer network. The business model behind it is built for independent operators and entrepreneurs who want to grow without franchise fees, royalty structures, or corporate micromanagement. Dealers receive a protected territory, no competing dealer in their market, and access to the Patriot Portal, a private dealer community backed by proprietary lead generation software, national marketing support, and 150-plus years of combined in-shop technical expertise. Through Patriot Liner, Patriot Fleet Solutions, Patriot Rust Defense, and a growing portfolio of exclusive partner products, Patriot Aftermarket Partners is building an integrated aftermarket platform designed to help independent businesses generate multiple revenue streams and serve both retail and commercial customers.Patriot Fleet Solutions, the commercial division of Patriot Aftermarket Partners, continues to take on large-scale projects that require coordination across multiple states and a reliable nationwide upfitter network. Recent work includes a 37-vehicle fleet build covering emergency lighting, vehicle graphics, custom toppers, transfer tanks, and winches, a 350-vehicle recall project spanning the continental United States, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, and a full upfit of roughly 30 Ford Transit vans across the Southeast. Across these projects, the division manages everything from installation to transportation logistics, with real-time reporting through its proprietary Patriot Fleet Connect portal.For Patriot Liner dealers, participation in the Patriot Fleet Solutions network creates commercial revenue opportunities beyond traditional retail business, expanding what a Patriot dealership can offer and earn."We’re having a strong year across the board," said Josh DeLaune, President of Patriot Aftermarket Partners. "Eighteen new dealers have joined the network in 2026, Fleet Solutions is landing consistent commercial work and creating real revenue opportunities for our dealer partners, and we’re actively pursuing some of the most underserved markets in the country, and Arizona is at the top of that list right now. The demand is there. The infrastructure is in place. We’ve always believed that if you give dealers a superior product, a protected territory, and real support, they’ll win. That’s exactly what’s happening. Our goal has never been to become the biggest coating company. Our goal is to become the best partner in the aftermarket industry by helping independent businesses grow stronger through better products, better systems, and new revenue opportunities."Dealers interested in available territories in the listed target markets are encouraged to visit patriot-ap.com to learn more. Those outside these areas should reach out as well. Patriot Aftermarket Partners continues to evaluate expansion opportunities nationwide, and qualified dealers and entrepreneurs in other markets are encouraged to contact the team directly to discuss territory availability.About Patriot Aftermarket PartnersPatriot Aftermarket Partners is the veteran-founded parent company of Patriot Liner, Patriot Fleet Solutions, Patriot Rust Defense, and Patriot Auto Tech. Headquartered in Madisonville, Louisiana, the company operates a rapidly growing nationwide dealer network offering premium spray-on bed liners, vehicle upfitting, fleet services, and protective coatings. Built for independent business owners and entrepreneurs, Patriot Aftermarket Partners is developing an integrated aftermarket platform designed to help dealers diversify their operations, grow revenue, and better serve both retail and commercial customers.For more information, visit www.patriot-ap.com

Aftermarket B2B: Its time to partner with Patriot.

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