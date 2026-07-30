Chad Buckalew Convicted of Assault in the Second Degree for Strangulation

July 29, 2026

(Anchorage, Alaska) â€“ An Anchorage jury has convicted Chad Buckalew, 38, of three counts of Assault in the Second Degree for the strangulation and beating his ex-girlfriend in May of 2024.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that the assault lasted for almost an hour and included multiple instances of strangulation. The victim suffered significant injuries to her neck and body. During trial, she testified that if a neighbor had not called the police, she did not believe that she would have survived. Buckalew was also convicted of four counts of Assault in the Third Degree, and one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree. After conviction on these felony charges, Buckalew pleaded guilty to Violating a Domestic Violence Protective Order.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2, 2026, in front of Superior Court Judge Walker. Buckalew faces a presumptive sentencing range of three to seven years for each conviction of Assault in the Second Degree.

This case was investigated by Anchorage Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit, prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kelsey Croft and Josh Diaz. This case was supported by paralegals Daira Pico and Tanna Severson.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Croft at (907) 269-6300 or kelsey.croft@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.