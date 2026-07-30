DanelJohn Santos Sentenced to Serve Thirty Years for Sexual Abuse of Minors

July 29, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On July 28, 2026, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren sentenced 29-year-old DanelJohn Capid Santos to serve 30 years for one consolidated count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

An investigation conducted by the Anchorage Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit revealed that the defendant sexually abused multiple children under the age of 13 while caring for them as a babysitter. The defendant is also a former employee of the State of Alaska’s Office of Children’s Services. On June 6, 2024, an Anchorage grand jury indicted Santos on 15 counts of sexual abuse of a minor. On March 13, 2026, Santos entered into a plea agreement with the State of Alaska and pled guilty to the consolidated count.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Ramgren emphasized that sexual crimes against children have a destructive ripple effect on families and stated that the defendant abused his position of trust to violate young and vulnerable children.

After serving his sentence, Santos will serve 15 years on probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Erin E. White of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Paralegal Amelia Rhule. The case was investigated by Detective Jack Kleinsmith from the Anchorage Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Erin E. White at (907) 269-6300 or erin.white@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.