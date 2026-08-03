TrueNAS Appoints Jason Wakeam as Chief Revenue Officer to Further Accelerate Global Revenue Growth and Enterprise Scale

Industry veteran with 3 decades of global technology leadership joins TrueNAS as CRO to lead worldwide sales strategy & expand partner-led enterprise adoption.

Enterprises are demanding freedom from vendor lock-in as they scale AI and multi-cloud architectures, and TrueNAS's open-core model positions us uniquely to win across enterprise IT.” — Jason Wakeam

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueNAS, the enterprise storage platform trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, doubles down on growth by appointing Jason Wakeam as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

The strategic appointment comes at a pivotal moment in the enterprise storage market. Rising infrastructure costs -- driven by memory-intensive AI workloads and expanding data volumes -- are shifting storage decisions into strategic financial discussions involving CFOs and executive leadership. Organizations worldwide are actively seeking alternatives to legacy vendors whose architectural rigidity and recurring cost structures no longer align with long-term business requirements.

Wakeam brings nearly three decades of global technology leadership experience to TrueNAS, with a proven track record of scaling revenue organizations, expanding market share, and building high-impact channel and partner ecosystems across public and private enterprise software and cloud infrastructure companies. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Backblaze, and previously held senior sales and partner leadership roles at SnapLogic, Cloudera, Hortonworks, Microsoft, and Hewlett-Packard.

“TrueNAS has built tremendous momentum over the past several years and is entering its next phase from a position of strength: growing enterprise demand, an expanding partner ecosystem, and a team executing at a high level,” said Brett Davis, Chief Executive Officer of TrueNAS. “Jason brings the experience to help us scale that momentum by making our global go-to-market engine more repeatable, deepening our partner reach, and accelerating enterprise adoption.

The economics of enterprise storage are changing rapidly as AI infrastructure investments reshape IT spending priorities. As organizations rethink their storage strategies for AI and increasingly data-intensive workloads, TrueNAS is uniquely positioned to deliver the performance, flexibility, and control they need without the cost and lock-in of legacy platforms.”

In his role as CRO, Wakeam will lead TrueNAS's global revenue organization, spearheading overall sales strategy, enterprise sales, reseller enablement, and strategic alliance expansion.

“TrueNAS has built an exceptional reputation in the enterprise storage market by delivering high-performance, adaptable infrastructure with predictable economics,” said Jason Wakeam, Chief Revenue Officer of TrueNAS. “Enterprises are demanding freedom from vendor lock-in as they scale AI and multi-cloud architectures, and TrueNAS's open-core model positions us uniquely to win across enterprise IT.

That's already showing up in the results with record quarterly revenue, accelerating enterprise deal sizes, and a partner ecosystem expanding faster than at any point in the company's history. I'm joining a business with proven value for customers, and my focus is on making that trajectory repeatable at global scale."

A key differentiator behind TrueNAS's enterprise platform is its open-core development model, backed by millions of active users and the world's largest storage community. This foundation provides large-scale validation and real-world testing, delivering high reliability, rapid innovation, lower risk, and stronger long-term economics for enterprise customers and channel partners.

Under Wakeam's leadership, TrueNAS will deepen its investment in partner-led go-to-market programs, empowering resellers, integrators, and MSPs to build durable, high-margin practices around the TrueNAS platform.

About TrueNAS

TrueNAS is the enterprise storage platform built for organizations that demand predictable economics, versatility, and peace of mind. Trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, TrueNAS delivers a unified platform supporting deployments from departmental systems to multi-petabyte enterprise environments across media, technology, healthcare, research, government, and critical infrastructure worldwide.

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