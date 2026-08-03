Fuego Tex-Mex Now Open at The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis

Fuego Tex-Mex was founded by owner and managing partner Gopinath Miryala, alongside a local restaurant ownership team, to bring a fresh, welcoming Tex-Mex dining experience to Lake Saint Louis. Considered to be the “downtown” of Lake Saint Louis, The Meadows features a range of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

New restaurant brings bold, fire-grilled Tex-Mex flavors to a lively gathering place at Lake Saint Louis

Gopinath and his team bring exactly the kind of hospitality and energy that make The Meadows a destination worth returning to.” — Meir Cohen, Chairman & CEO of Cohen Equities

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis , a premier outdoor lifestyle and entertainment destination owned and managed by Cohen Equities, announces the opening of Fuego Tex-Mex , a full-service Tex-Mex restaurant now open at Suite 326, 21 Meadow Circle Drive. Fuego Tex-Mex celebrated its grand opening on July 13 with a festive ribbon-cutting and is now welcoming guests with fire-grilled tacos, burritos, and Tex-Mex classics, joining The Meadows’ curated mix of more than 30 local businesses and national retailers.Fuego Tex-Mex was founded by owner and managing partner Gopinath Miryala, alongside a local restaurant ownership team, to bring a fresh, welcoming Tex-Mex dining experience to Lake Saint Louis. The name “Fuego,” meaning “fire,” is the inspiration for the casual eatery, with a focus on fire-grilled cooking, fresh ingredients, and a large selection of authentic recipes including house-made salsas. The restaurant employs approximately 17 team members.“We are excited to bring Fuego Tex-Mex to The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis and create a welcoming neighborhood destination where the community can enjoy flavorful food, attentive service, and memorable experiences. Our goal is to make dining out easy and enjoyable,” said Gopinath Miryala, owner and managing partner of Fuego Tex-Mex.Fuego Tex-Mex is family-friendly while also offering an inviting bar experience for adults. Standout dishes on the menu include Quesabirria Tacos, Chicken Mole Enchiladas, Camarón al Mojo de Ajo (garlic shrimp fired on the grill), and Loaded Carne Asada Fries. The robust bar menu includes Margarita Flights, Spiked Horchata, signature cocktails like the Green Iguana, and weekend brunch featuring Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys. The bar also offers weekday Happy Hour specials.“We’re pleased to welcome Fuego Tex-Mex to The Meadows,” said Meir Cohen, Chairman & CEO of Cohen Equities. “A lively, full-service restaurant is a great complement to our existing tenants, and Gopinath and his team bring exactly the kind of hospitality and energy that make The Meadows a destination worth returning to. We look forward to seeing Fuego Tex-Mex become a favorite gathering place for Lake Saint Louis families and friends.”Fuego Tex-Mex is located at Suite 326, 21 Meadow Circle Drive, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 . Restaurant hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can call (636) 463-7058 for more information, and view the menu or place an online order at fuegolsl.com.In addition to a mix of dining options, The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis is home to the popular Summerfest free concert series, the Lake Saint Louis Farmers and Artists Market, and a diverse range of shopping and entertainment. For a full directory of businesses at The Meadows, visit themeadowsatlsl.com/shop.About Fuego Tex-MexFuego Tex-Mex (Suite 326) is a full-service Tex-Mex restaurant located at The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis, owned and operated by Gopinath Miryala. The restaurant serves fire-grilled tacos, burritos, fajitas, and other Tex-Mex classics in a family-friendly setting, plus Weekend Brunch. Fuego Tex-Mex also offers a lively bar experience for adults. For more information, visit fuegolsl.com.About The Meadows at Lake Saint LouisThe Meadows at Lake Saint Louis is a premier outdoor lifestyle and entertainment destination owned and managed by Cohen Equities. The “downtown” of Lake Saint Louis, the center features a range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. The Meadows frequently hosts events for the community, including the popular Thursday night Summerfest free concert series, the Lake Saint Louis Farmers’ Market and holiday events with Santa. To view a directory of businesses located at The Meadows, visit https://themeadowsatlsl.com/shop/

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