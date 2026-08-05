T&N Septic Tank Company Earns 2026 Best of South Carolina Award

SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- T&N Septic Tank Company, a locally owned provider of residential and commercial septic services, has been named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award winner. The recognition reflects more than 60 years of dependable work across Sumter and surrounding counties, where the company has built its reputation through experience, responsiveness, and straightforward service.T&N provides septic tank pumping, new system installation, repairs, drain line service, property inspections, grease trap cleaning, land clearing, and system removal. The company also offers 24-hour emergency availability, along with military and senior discounts. Michael Leviner’s 3-Tier certification allows T&N to install engineered septic systems for properties requiring specialized solutions, while its certified drain line expertise helps identify and address problems that may not be visible at the surface.“Septic problems can disrupt a home or business quickly, so our goal has always been to respond, explain what needs to be done, and complete the work correctly,” said Michael Leviner of T&N Septic Tank Company. “This award means a great deal because it comes from the community we have served for generations.”Known for the memorable slogan, “You Dump & We Pump It!” T&N pairs a lighthearted message with work customers take seriously. The 2026 Best of South Carolina Award recognizes the company’s long-standing commitment to reliable service and technical knowledge. As septic systems and property needs evolve, T&N plans to continue building its expertise while maintaining the community-centered approach that has defined the company for more than six decades.For more information, click here.

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