Todd Rethemeier Named Chief Financial Officer of Tribal Health

Todd Rethemeier, Tribal Health CFO

Veteran Finance Executive Joins Rural and Indigenous Health Leader

Todd's rare combination of institutional financial rigor and hands-on CFO experience at hypergrowth companies will help us build the financial foundation we need for sustainable expansion.” — Morgan Haynes, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tribal Health, the leader in healthcare solutions for underserved communities, today announced the appointment of Todd Rethemeier as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Rethemeier brings more than 30 years of distinguished financial leadership across equity research, consumer brands, and high-growth medical technology companies. His appointment follows a period of strong momentum for the rural and Indigenous healthcare leader , including the launch of a maternal health program and telepsychiatry services. Mr. Rethemeier joins Tribal Health from his roles as CFO of DYPER and Aesthetics BioMedical Inc., where he helped guide the company's financial strategy through a period of significant product development and regulatory milestones. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rethemeier built a strong foundation on Wall Street, most notably as Vice President and Equity Research Analyst at J.P. Morgan, where he developed deep expertise in financial modeling, capital markets, and industry analysis. He holds an MBA in Finance and Business Strategy from the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management.Tribal Health CEO Morgan Haynes noted Rethemeier’s expertise in financial planning and regulatory compliance will be instrumental in guiding the company’s continued expansion.“Todd joins us at a pivotal moment for Tribal Health,” Haynes said. “We’re at an exciting stage of growth and he brings exactly the kind of financial discipline and strategic thinking we need to scale responsibly. His rare combination of institutional financial rigor and hands-on CFO experience at hypergrowth companies will help us build the financial foundation we need for sustainable expansion. Having seen his abilities and expertise firsthand, we knew Todd was the perfect financial leader to guide our next chapter.”Rethemeier said his focus will be on building fiscal strength and systems that empower the organization to scale with confidence as it delivers on its promise to rural and Indigenous communities."What drew me to Tribal Health was the caliber of the mission and the strength of the opportunity in front of us,” Rethemeier said. “I've spent my career helping companies build financial infrastructure that can support real growth, so Tribal Health’s dynamic trajectory was exciting to me. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to sharpen our financial strategy, strengthen our capital position, and contribute to the company’s remarkable history."About Tribal HealthTribal Health is the leading provider of healthcare solutions in Indigenous and rural healthcare. Founded in 2015, Tribal Health connects underserved communities to medical expertise and advanced, culturally integrated healthcare models. The company supports IHS, Tribal, 638, and rural facilities nationwide through a comprehensive suite of services, including practice management, consulting, end-to-end staffing, permanent placement, and clinical services. Tribal Health has been recognized as a Best Place to Work and recipient of the DHHS Sub Prime Contractor of the Year, and awards from Modern Healthcare, Indian Health Service, Staffing Industry Analysts, EY, and Women in Healthcare, among others. To learn more, visit www.tribalhealth.com # # #Press Contact:For more information or to arrange an interview, contact vfenyn@tribalhealth.com.

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