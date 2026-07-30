'The Journalist’s Mission,' Inspired by the Serbian-Kosovo War To Make U.S. Premiere in New York City Sept. 24

The Journalist's Mission Film Premiere

The Film follows an American journalist who risks her life to rescue a young child amid the conflict.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Journalist’s Mission,” a new feature film inspired by true events during the Serbian- Kosovo War, will have its U.S. premiere on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at the AMC Empire 25 in New York City’s Times Square. The Kosovo premiere will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. The NYC event will begin with a red-carpet reception at 5 p.m. attended by international dignitaries, United Nations delegates, and special celebrity guests. Two screenings will follow at 7 and 7:30 p.m.Written, directed, and produced by Kras Productions' Executive Producer Fitim Krasniqi, “The Journalist’s Mission” is a powerful war drama also honoring the United States, NATO, and all those who helped save innocent lives during one of the darkest chapters in Balkan history.Krasniqi explained his inspiration behind creating the film comes from deeply personal and life-changing events he experienced during the Kosovo war : “When I was 17 years old, I was surrounded by more than 20 Serbian police officers in the woods.” he explained. “In that moment, I believed I would not survive. Within seconds, a U.S. fighter jet appeared in the sky. The police started shooting toward the plane, and I looked up and saw the American flag on the wing. That moment changed everything. It gave me the chance to escape, and it is one of the reasons I am alive today.”The film follows an American journalist who witnesses a brutal massacre carried out by Serbian forces after an American family becomes trapped in the middle of the war. Amid the destruction, a young girl miraculously survives the attack while her uncle, a Kosovo resistance fighter, is captured by Serbian forces. Determined to save the child, the journalist joins forces with Kosovo resistance fighters and receives support from American officials as they attempt to escape through dangerous war zones filled with military checkpoints, violence, and constant pursuit. As the conflict escalates, the rescue mission turns into a desperate fight for survival, and a testament to courage, sacrifice, and humanity.The film stars Monika Truong (“Life is A Beautiful Ride,” “Eterna”), Mark Rossini (“Boxing Kid,” “Nova”), and Elijah Rowen (“Caledonia,” “Curfew”). Krasniqi also appears in the film as a Kosovo Albanian resistance fighter.Through its story, “The Journalist’s Mission,” explores war, survival, human rights, and the importance of international intervention.The premiere will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly’s general debate, which will bring world leaders and diplomats to New York City. The timing was intentional, according to Krasniqi: “It gives the film a deeper purpose,” he said. “It is not only a red-carpet event. It is a message to the world that we must never ignore innocent people caught in war.”U.S. FILM PREMIERE — “The Journalist’s Mission”Thursday, Sept. 24. 2026*Red Carpet Reception: 5:45 p.m.Screenings: 7 and 7:30 p.m.AMC Empire 25 | 234 West 42nd Street | New York, NY 10036*Tickets will go on sale Aug. 1, 2026WATCH THE TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ScyEKz3864

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