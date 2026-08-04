SolVerus Christian Academy Earns Best of South Carolina Award

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolVerus Christian Academy, a faith-based early learning center serving families in Greenville and Mauldin, has earned a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award, marking its third consecutive year receiving the statewide recognition. The honor reflects the academy’s consistent approach to early education, safety, and Jesus-centered care.Built around the philosophy “Accelerated Learning. Not Babysitting,” SolVerus provides age-appropriate classrooms where children learn through structured instruction, creative play, and hands-on exploration. Its name comes from the Latin roots Sol, meaning only, and Verus, meaning truth, representing the academy’s commitment to “only truth” and helping children build a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.The Abeka curriculum is supported by Bible lessons, daily prayer, Scripture memorization, Spanish beginning at age 2, and sign language. Students also participate in science exploration, gardening, music and movement, dramatic play, arts and crafts, and character and manners development. Teachers have at least two years of experience or certification in early childhood development, while all staff members are CPR and First Aid certified.“This award belongs to the teachers, families, and children who make SolVerus such a meaningful community,” academy leadership said. “We are grateful to be recognized for creating a place where children feel loved, secure, and excited to learn while growing in their faith.”With video-monitored classrooms, security doors, hot meals, potty-training support, and in-house summer activities that bring field-trip experiences to campus, SolVerus continues to balance learning with practical support for families. The academy plans to build on its foundation while remaining focused on purposeful early education and personal attention.For more information, click here.

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